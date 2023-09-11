© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



When it comes to navigating the perils of cancel culture, many have gone along to get along, letting the fear of being labeled, diminished, and relegated to the proverbial dustbin of history force them into a terrified, neutered silence.But while too many have folded under the weight of the cancel culture mob, it seems there's a growing wave — even among some surprising Hollywood elite — against cancel culture and toward a more reasonable approach to disagreement and divergent opinion.And the actress isn't alone in her critiques of cancel culture. Legendary comedian Chonda Pierce also recently spoke about the perils of the phenomenon, adding credence to Ms. Aniston's comments.According to Ms. Pierce, cancel culture does a blatant disservice to comedy, which she said often provides a lens into what's happening in a society.Ms. Aniston and Ms. Pierce are hardly alone."Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson told The Irish Times last year he believes it's the "job of comedy" to "offend" and offered his own candid assessment of the dire state of cancel culture affairs.In an earlier interview with Radio Times in 2021, he said today's cancel culture is the "digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn."Others like British singer Morrissey agree, with the former frontman for The Smiths warning last year of the "lethal" impact that comes from people being perpetually offended by everything while also simultaneously purporting to know it all."Now everybody is an expert critic, everybody is an expert scientist; they know everything," he said in an interview at the time. "They have the chance to review everything and destroy people, and if they can get their friends to join in and make a campaign of 'let's get rid of such-a-body.'"Morrissey mentioned famed "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who has found herself in a ceaseless state of cancellation over her comments and beliefs about elements of the transgender movement."They desperately need to find a witch," the singer said. "They have to find somebody who is disgraceful and horrible and blah, blah, blah."Still others like "Harry Potter" actress Helena Bonham Carter have taken an equally vociferous stance against cancel culture. Ms. Bonham Carter spoke out last year in an interview with The Times against the furor that's been directed at Ms. Rowling and others, expressing how loathsome she finds rampant cancellation.With these reactions in mind, is it possible we've turned an important cultural corner? These stars are addressing not only the impact cancel culture has on entertainment as a craft, but also on society — and, as time goes on, more seem emboldened to speak out.Perhaps "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson said it best when he weighed in on the issue last year. Mr. Robertson, who faced his own bout with cancel culture in 2013, said he'd opt for "redemption" over "cancellation" any day of the week."I don't support canceling anyone ... not even when what they have to say is ignorant, hostile, or just plain dumb," Robertson wrote in a Facebook post. "I believe in Jesus, I believe in redemption, and I believe we live in a nation that needs to hear a whole lot more about the one who gave himself to redeem us."From Mr. Robertson's lips to God's ears. May we all work toward instilling a culture of redemption rather than rampant cancellation.