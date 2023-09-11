Society's Child
'Is there no redemption?': 7 Hollywood stars who are blasting cancel culture
The Washington Times
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 00:01 UTC
But while too many have folded under the weight of the cancel culture mob, it seems there's a growing wave — even among some surprising Hollywood elite — against cancel culture and toward a more reasonable approach to disagreement and divergent opinion.
The most surprising voice to weigh in against the tides of cancel culture chaos is actress Jennifer Aniston. The "Friends" star recently told the Wall Street Journal Magazine she's "so over" cancel culture and fails to understand it.
"I just don't understand what it means," she said. "Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."
Ms. Aniston has said in the past that Americans are "too divided" and that cancel culture complicates matters for comedians and entertainers — individuals who make a living off making light of real-life events.
And the actress isn't alone in her critiques of cancel culture. Legendary comedian Chonda Pierce also recently spoke about the perils of the phenomenon, adding credence to Ms. Aniston's comments.
According to Ms. Pierce, cancel culture does a blatant disservice to comedy, which she said often provides a lens into what's happening in a society.
"It's a great cultural lesson of what's going on in the world," she told CBN's Faithwire. "Now that they're trying to censor and cancel comics, I'm like, 'Really? You're shooting yourself in the foot, because in 25 years, there'll be no reality of what was really going on in 2023, because they're trying to censor.'"
"First of all, there's free speech, and second of all, you're missing some great laughs," she said. "The world today is so crazy."
Ms. Aniston and Ms. Pierce are hardly alone.
"Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson told The Irish Times last year he believes it's the "job of comedy" to "offend" and offered his own candid assessment of the dire state of cancel culture affairs.
"In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything," Mr. Atkinson said, bemoaning the current dynamics.
In an earlier interview with Radio Times in 2021, he said today's cancel culture is the "digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn."
Others like British singer Morrissey agree, with the former frontman for The Smiths warning last year of the "lethal" impact that comes from people being perpetually offended by everything while also simultaneously purporting to know it all.
"Now everybody is an expert critic, everybody is an expert scientist; they know everything," he said in an interview at the time. "They have the chance to review everything and destroy people, and if they can get their friends to join in and make a campaign of 'let's get rid of such-a-body.'"
Morrissey mentioned famed "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who has found herself in a ceaseless state of cancellation over her comments and beliefs about elements of the transgender movement.
"They desperately need to find a witch," the singer said. "They have to find somebody who is disgraceful and horrible and blah, blah, blah."
"People like that, I think, are a dreadful people," he added.
Still others like "Harry Potter" actress Helena Bonham Carter have taken an equally vociferous stance against cancel culture. Ms. Bonham Carter spoke out last year in an interview with The Times against the furor that's been directed at Ms. Rowling and others, expressing how loathsome she finds rampant cancellation.
"You can't ban people," the actress said. "I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical, and there's a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding."
With these reactions in mind, is it possible we've turned an important cultural corner? These stars are addressing not only the impact cancel culture has on entertainment as a craft, but also on society — and, as time goes on, more seem emboldened to speak out.
Duane Chapman — known for his reality TV persona "Dog the Bounty Hunter" — said last year he believes cancel culture is "losing its grip" as people recognize how individuals' differences come into play. Mr. Chapman might be onto something.
Perhaps "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson said it best when he weighed in on the issue last year. Mr. Robertson, who faced his own bout with cancel culture in 2013, said he'd opt for "redemption" over "cancellation" any day of the week.
"I don't support canceling anyone ... not even when what they have to say is ignorant, hostile, or just plain dumb," Robertson wrote in a Facebook post. "I believe in Jesus, I believe in redemption, and I believe we live in a nation that needs to hear a whole lot more about the one who gave himself to redeem us."
From Mr. Robertson's lips to God's ears. May we all work toward instilling a culture of redemption rather than rampant cancellation.
