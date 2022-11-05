cancel culture
The cancel culture phenomenon has reared its rancorous and destructive head to such a degree that many holding non-mainstream points of view are made to think twice about sharing them in public. For cancel culture doesn't merely seek to respond to the differing perspectives with counterarguments in honest debate. It seeks to stifle the message completely and even, in the worst cases, annihilate the speaker himself.

While we're aware of how this pathological and ideological weaponization of rhetoric exists in contemporary times, the tools or modus operandi of cancel culture have actually been around for a good long time - especially when someone's particular message challenges conventional wisdom - or, in more meaningful cases, questions the higher truths of the reality in which we're immersed.

Join us this week on MindMatters as we discuss the drives some people have to become cancel culturists, what forces may be behind it, and the rhetorical patterns that always seem to be on the misguided side of an argument.


Running Time: 01:19:11

Download: MP3 — 109 MB