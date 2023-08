© Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Reuters



Nonprofit named after Themis, Greek goddess of justice.The group of people behind the defense of Kyle Rittenhouse announced the formation of a nonprofit aimed at helping regular people they believe are unfairly facing attacks from "cancel culture."Anderson was one of a handful of people who stepped up in the defense of Rittenhouse, who as a 17-year-old was charged in the shooting of three men, two fatally, during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin . Rittenhouse benefited from a massive fundraising effort for his legal defense and was eventually acquited, but the fight did not come without obstacles, according to Themis.In addition to the legal troubles Rittenhouse found himself in after the Kenosha unrest, Anderson noted that the teenager was also subject of relentless public and media attention , which drew her in to help him in the public relations battle."In my journey with Kyle Rittenhouse to gain media attention before his trial, the obstacles were daunting. Sharing his side of the story seemed nearly impossible as broadcasters and hosts shied away," Anderson said, noting that leaking a video of the incident to the media was the eventual catalyst to getting Rittenhouse's version of events to the public.The organization was named after Themis, who in Greek mythology is the goddess of justice.Citing more recent cases, such as U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter for his role in the choking death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, the group promises toRittenhouse expressed support for the new nonprofit, telling Fox News Digital that the unrest in Kenosha was just the start of his battle."Thanks to God and the Second Amendment, I survived that night in Kenosha," Rittenhouse said. "But I didn't expect that mob to transform itself and keep coming at me. The media, nearly every tech platform , and very powerful people did everything possible to crush my ability to raise legal funds and get the real story out. We felt completely powerless. I'm really encouraged by the launch of the Themis Alliance because regular, everyday Americans need a battle-tested ally willing to stand up for the truth."Anderson said the group will continue to support Rittenhouse as he faces ongoing civil cases and public relations battles, arguing that "big tech companies, government officials and activist media outlets are teaming up for public persecution campaigns aimed at everyday citizens."Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee