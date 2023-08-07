elon musk x twitter graphic cell phone
© Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images
X owner Elon Musk said on Saturday night that his company would go to bat for people who are punished by their employers for things they do on his social media platform.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said. "No limit. Please let us know."

Musk later added that his company would also wage a public relations war against companies that punish their employees for what they do on X.

Musk posted, "And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too."


X filed a lawsuit last week against a non-profit organization accusing it of unlawfully accessing private data and cherry-picking posts to show a rise in hate speech on the social media platform under Musk's ownership.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the social media company formerly known as Twitter claims the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — a British non-profit that researches so-called online hate and disinformation — orchestrated a "scare campaign to drive away advertisers from the X platform" by publishing so-called hate speech reports.


"CCDH has done this by engaging in a series of unlawful acts designed to improperly gain access to protected X Corp. data, needed by CCDH so that it could cherry-pick from the hundreds of millions of posts made each day on X and falsely claim it had statistical support showing the platform is overwhelmed with harmful content," the lawsuit reads.

The complaint comes just hours after a letter from X attorney Alex Spiro threatening legal action against the non-profit organization made recent headlines.

Spiro reportedly wrote in the July 20 letter that the center made "a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically," citing eight examples that X reportedly called "false, misleading or both" from improper research methods.