Nobel Prize winner Dr. John Clauser, who has disputed issues surrounding climate change, recently was told he would not be speaking to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Co2 Coalition, a non-profit organization that believes carbon dioxide is beneficial to society."Nobel Laureate (Physics 2022) Dr. John Clauser was to present a seminar on climate models to the IMF on Thursday and now his talk has been summarily cancelled," the Co2 Coalition said in a statement.Newsweek reached out to the IMF via email for more information on why Clauser won't be speaking.According to the Co2 Coalition, Clauser made similar comments in the past, including:According to the Nobel Prize website, Clauser won a Nobel Prize in physics in 2022 for quantum mechanics research. The Co2 Coalition said that he was awarded the Nobel Prize "for experimentally elucidating the phenomenon of quantum entanglement, which forms the theoretical basis for quantum cryptography."Newsweek reached out to Clauser via email for comment.A spokesperson for the Co2 Coalition provided Newsweek with a portion of the email Clauser sent to the organization after learning that he wouldn't be speaking. In the email, Clauser wrote that he was informed that Moreno canceled his speech because he "feared that I might say technical things that were over his head and that he couldn't understand."Dr. William Harper, a founder of the Co2 Coalition, told Newsweek in a statement that it is a disgrace that Clauser has been silenced.