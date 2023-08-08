Here are some highlights:
Parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. It's like, okay, if your little boy comes to you and says 'daddy, I want to be a girl' and you just let him rock with that? He's five. If you let this five-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a twelve-year-old make a life changing decision for theyself? When did that happen?...And, of course, the woke mob found the interview and made a stink about it, leading to this:
If your son comes to you and says 'Daddy, I want to be a girl,' ask your son, 'Son, what is a girl?' Wha is he gonna do? He's gonna say he might wanna play with dolls. Alright, play with dolls. But you're a boy playing with dolls. 'I wanna wear pink!' Ok, but you're a boy wearing pink...
I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman and there wasn't but two genders and that's just how I rock.
But wait, what's this? Ne-Yo's now taking back the apology?
I need y'all to hear this from the horses mouth, not the publicists computer, so check this out.
First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I'm a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay — that's my reality. Now, if my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn't my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody...
I was asked a question and I answered the damn question. I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever...Do whatever the hell it is you want to do...however, somebody asks my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel: I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life...
If I get canceled for this, then you know what, maybe this is a world where they don't need a Ne-Yo anymore.
