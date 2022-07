"We hear you and we are sorry."First Avenue, a concert venue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, canceled a planned performance by comedian Dave Chappelle — mere hours before he was slated to take the stage.The statement goes on to describe First Avenue venues as "the safest spaces" in the country.First Avenue can invite and disinvite whomever it wants, of course. But it's hard to see this move as anything other thanFor one thing, canceling the performance does not even accomplish the narrow goal of stopping Chappelle from speaking. As the statement noted, the performance was merely being transferred to an alternative location — and all ticket holders will be able to watch him there."The more you say I can't say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it," Chappelle says in his recent Netflix special, What's in a Name? "And it has nothing to do with what you're saying I can't say. It has everything to do with my right, my freedom of artistic expression."Netflix, which employs Chappelle and recently added an "artistic expression" policy to its employee handbook, has the right of it: If you're bothered by provocative material, maybe the entertainment business isn't for you.