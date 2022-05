© Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With targeted staff cuts, new corporate ethos, streamer takes stand for creative independence against identitarian conformity.Dave Chappelle's 2021 Netflix stand-up special "The Closer" sparked protests from the streamer's own employees over allegedly anti-trans jokes.The revelation suggests Netflix, bludgeoned by falling stock prices and a shrinking subscriber base, is declaring independence (at least aspirationally) from the identitarian left orthodoxies shackling the entertainment industry — perhaps taking to heart a social media meme embraced by the right:Elon Musk — now mounting his own bid to restore expressive freedom at Twitter — weighed in on Netflix's woes , suggesting the platform had become "unwatchable" thanks to a "woke mind virus" behind content like "He's Expecting" and the "One Day at a Time" reboot.While the restatement of the streaming platform's company creed might be interpreted as mere words — little more than a calculated feint to placate a customer base weary of cultural revolution and ideological purges — Netflix appears to be backing it up with actions.Many of the workers reportedly only discovered their dismissal over Zoom, or by learning via the communication app Slack that their work channels had been shut down.The Netflix pivot comes after it fired veteran actor Frank Langella from a new adaptation of "The Fall of the House of Usher" over alleged on-set misbehavior.The "Frost/Nixon" star blamed "Cancel Culture" for his removal in an outraged, defiant rebuttal to the charges published by Deadline.com , a left-leaning entertainment news site — an editorial decision which may itself be another sign of an incipient cultural thaw.Nico Perrino, vice president of communications for FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), applauds Netflix for making a commitment to free expression. Perrino says we've often seen just the opposite, particularly from academia.Corporations often bow to woke sensibilities, from sharing pro-LGBTQ+ flags on social media to paying travel costs for employees seeking abortions.Perrino notes a similar corporate decision made by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency platform.Perrino says Disney, by comparison, initially avoided taking a political side when Florida passed legislation regarding sexual identity content in elementary school lessons. Pressure from progressive activists nudged the Mouse House to change those plans earlier this year.Jeanmarie Simpson, founding artistic director of the "radically inclusive" Arizona Theatre Matters in Glendale, Ariz., says Netflix's declaration was based on finances, nothing more.She says nonprofit platforms would be more likely to avoid specials like "The Closer." Corporations, by comparison, have different needs."As long as you're for-profit, you necessarily must focus on the bottom line," she says.Simpson acknowledges Chappelle as a comedic "genius." Simpson still loathed his material in "The Closer.""I think if we believe in the First Amendment," Simpson says, "we have to let people talk about things we don't like and let them fail when people stop listening to them.""I don't approve of censorship," she adds.The host of "Deprogrammed with Keri Smith" is also unconvinced Netflix has struck a blow against woke culture, per se. It's just show business, the social justice apostate suspects.It's all about Chappelle, says Smith, whose podcast helps make sense of her former social justice belief system.Smith sees other signs, though, that the current woke mindset may be in retreat.