The Will Smith-hosted series aims to spotlight the history of rights in the US. Amend: The Fight for America ' is a new Netflix docuseries hosted by Will Smith that examines the history and impact of the 14th Amendment, which addresses citizenship rights and equal protection under the law.The series is broken down into six episodes. The first three episodes cover the 14th Amendment in relation to the black struggle for equality from slavery to Black Lives Matter, while episodes four, five and six focus on the women's movement, marriage equality/gay rights and immigrant rights, respectively.The docuseries is a high-end public service announcement featuring stars such as Pedro Pascal, Mahershala Ali and Joseph Gordon Levitt, and is obviously meant as a teaching guide for children and teenagers.For instance, in the episode about women's rights and the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA),The series' intellectual petulance is also highlighted in this episode, when one of the talking heads is incapable of even saying famed ERA opposition leader Phyllis Schlafly's name. She stumbles over it numerous times and then finally gives up, only to be quickly replaced by another talking head who simply calls Ms. Schlafly, "Mean Phyllis." Apparently in an attempt to appeal to grade-school children, the docuseries decided to act like a grade-school child.Preferring this slavishly woke, blindly Manichean perspective on every issue guts the project of any intellectual seriousness, and its relentlessly self-righteous snickering at opposing arguments cheapens the project and transforms it from being potentially laudable to ridiculously laughable.Speaking of laughable, The credibility of Amend is further damaged by "comedian" Larry Wilmore. Wilmore, a producer on the series, keeps showing up to mug for the camera for no discernible reason, and is so tonally out of place as to be painful. Wilmore's "comedy" is always impotent and grating, but in 'Amend' his shtick is even more insipidly limp and irritating due to the supposedly serious context.Another telling moment that spotlights the series' manipulative mendacity and deceptive intentions is when activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham recounts her experiences as a protester in Ferguson, Missouri in the wake of the 2014 shooting of black man Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson.Video and photos of protesters fill the screen as Ms. Cunningham states that "the call on the streets was 'hands up don't shoot' because what we were being told was that Michael Brown had his hands up in the air when Darren Wilson shot him."Brown didn't have his hands up when Wilson shot him and yet Ms. Cunningham and 'Amend' prefer that lie because it fits their narrative instead of the truth that destroys it. (Watch an infinitely more insightful documentary , 'What Killed Michael Brown?' for the truth.)If you like deceptive docuseries that indoctrinate instead of educate, and enjoy watching solemn-faced actors babbling about "inclusivity" while pushing so hard to conjure non-existent gravitas it seems like they could soil themselves at any moment, then 'Amend' is definitely for you.After suffering though all six hours of 'Amend: The Fight for America', my biggest takeaway is that we need a new constitutional amendment to protect me from the torture of watching the vapid Will Smith mimic sincerity while spouting woke talking points as if they're holy decrees from God on high.Michael McCaffrey is a writer and cultural critic who lives in Los Angeles. His work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com/blog . He is also the host of the popular cinema podcast Looking California and Feeling Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter @MPMActingCo