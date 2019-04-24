alexandria ocasio-cortez
Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming documentary Knock Down the House, which follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other Democrat women in last year's midterm election races.

The New York representative said the film, released on 1 May, shows their "journey of trying to run for office without big money".

The documentary follows Ms Ocasio-Cortez and fellow candidates Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin as they seek to defeat Democratic incumbents in the party's election primaries.

Netflix says the film, directed by Rachel Lears, "joins these courageous women on the campaign trail as they mobilise their bases, engage voters, and fuel a movement during a historic time in American politics".

The trailer opens with Ms Ocasio-Cortez, whose victory over 10-term congressman Joe Crowley was one of the big shocks of the election, saying: "If I was a rational person I would have dropped out of this race a long time ago. He's gonna tell me I'm small, that I'm young, that I'm inexperienced."

The Bronx-born Democrat is also seen discussing her background and how she "never really saw myself going into politics".

Discussing what motivated her to run, she explains: "Americans aren't asking for a lot. They're asking for politicians to help them get by."

In another clip, the visibly emotional congresswoman says: "I just don't want to let them down."

Netflix paid a record $10m (£7.7m) to secure the rights to Knock Down the House, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.