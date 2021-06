Netflix's series 'Sexy Beasts' has debuted its first trailer, leaving users perplexed and hesitant about people dressing in elaborate animal costumes to go on dates.The streaming giant has already shown they have faith in the concept by ordering two seasons worth of 'Sexy Beasts' episodes, the first of which debuts on July 21.The concept of the series is that people will be put into professional-level makeup and prosthetics as mythical creatures or animals and then go on blind dates, the idea being that falling in love will be based entirely on personality and have nothing to do with people's physical appearances."Do you have health insurance?" one cast member can be heard saying in the trailer as they are masked by elaborate panda makeup.Others can be seen made up as everything from a cheetah to the devil.The series has worked in the past, such as on BBC Three in 2014, but American audiences appear a tad more hesitant about the trendy spin on blind dating, with many critics pointing out that the show feels more of an exploration of the furry movement - people who dress as animals for pleasure.Others are less shocked by the content and more offended at the series' existence and the extensive makeup and production work going into "reality junk.""Every time I think we've reached rock bottom I discover there's a lower place," another added