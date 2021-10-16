© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

One of the organizers of a walkout protest planned by Netflix employees over Dave Chappelle's new comedy special and its alleged transphobia has reportedly been fired.The woman, who did not identify herself out of fear of harassment, told The Verge she was fired on suspicion of leaking internal metric data on Chappelle's 'The Closer' special to the press. Netflix does not typically share such data, which could include viewership numbers, as well as the costs of the production and talent.Critics have defended the fired employee on social media and blasted the company as "transphobic."Chappelle's comedy special has been a popular title for Netflix and celebrated by the comedian's massive fanbase, but trans activists have attempted to label it "dangerous" due to points where Chappelle addresses the trans movement.Chappelle's comments on the trans movement and woke culture in his special have enraged critics, some of whom are employed by Netflix.The company suspended software engineer Terra Field after she attended a meeting she wasn't invited to in an attempt to further express her concerns after having already posted a Twitter thread criticizing her employer and the comedy special.Netflix has stood by the special. Though they released a statement supportive of protesting employees, the company said they do not agree that Chappelle's content can lead to real-world harm.The walkout by employees is planned for October 20.