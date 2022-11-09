© Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters



A senior civil servant claims Gavin Williamson told them to "slit your throat" in what they felt was a sustained campaign of bullying while he was defence secretary.The Ministry of Defence official told the Guardian WilliamsonThe Whitehall aide, who worked closely with the cabinet minister, claimed Williamsonand took contemporaneous notes of the alleged incidents, but decided against making a formal complaint against the cabinet minister at that time.Williamson denied that he bullied the civil servant and said he had good working relationships with his officials. However, the Guardian understands thatIn a statement, he said: "I strongly reject this allegation and have enjoyed good working relationships with the many brilliant officials I have worked with across government. No specific allegations have ever been brought to my attention."The claims come afterand abusive text messages he sent to the former Conservative chief whip Wendy Morton.Speaking at the Cop27 summit in Egypt, Rishisaid: "There's an independent complaints investigation that is happening and it's right that we let that process run its course before passing judgment. I want to see the results of that, obviously, but I've been very clear that language is not right, it's not acceptable. And that's whyThe latest allegationMeanwhile, the Times reported on Monday that. The MP was now a minister, the paper said.She told the paper he called her to his office when she was campaigning on a politically sensitive issue and raised something about her private life "which she interpreted as. Unnamed allies of Williamson said this had not been a threat and he had raised the issue in a "pastoral capacity".Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said the messages should not have been sent, telling Sky News: "I don't think it was the right thing to do, to send messages like that. I see they must have been sent in a moment of frustration. I think, generally, it is the case that it's much better to write things which you would not live to regret later."Williamson was sacked first as defence secretary by Theresa May after it was alleged he leaked details of a national security council meeting - an allegation he has always denied; and later as education secretary by Boris Johnson over the Covid 19 A-levels debacle.Labour and the Lib Dems have called on Sunak to sack Williamson. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour party chair, said on Monday night: "These allegations are extremely serious and speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative party."He was given a seat around the cabinet table because Rishi Sunak was too weak to face a vote of his own party. Here again we see the grubby deal made by Rishi Sunak to put party management over the national interest."