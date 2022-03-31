Britain's first trans MP Tory Jamie Wallis has thanked the Prime Minister and his fellow MPs for their support - hours after he dramatically came out on Twitter and revealed his rape and blackmail ordeal.Wallis made the revelation in a tweet at 3am after he attended a dinner for Tory MPs at which the Prime Minister poked fun at the culture war over gender identity. He added in a tweet today, that he would continue using 'he' pronouns and 'remain the same person I was yesterday'.The Prime Minister threw a dinner for his MPs at the Park Plaza near Westminster Bridge last night and opened his speech with a gag about the issue afterMr Johnson said: 'Good evening ladies and gentleman. Or, as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.'MPs including Tory stalwart Andrea Leadsom, who was at the dinner last night, have defended the PM's joke, insisting it was 'lighthearted' and the Tory leader is a big defender of trans rights.At the start of Prime Minister's Questions today, Boris Johnson told the Commons: 'The whole House will have read the statement from Jamie Wallis andThe MP, elected in 2020, declared today 'it is time' for the world to know he is trans andMr Wallis, who has not shared any new name, will be the UK's first openly trans MP and said:Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.'And in response to which pronouns he will use going forward he said today : 'I remain the same person I was yesterday. For the time being, I will continue to present as I always have and will use he/him/his'.'I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received in the last few hours. I am proud to be completely open and honest about the struggles I have had, and continue to have, with my identity', he added.Mr Wallis spoke out weeks after. No other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured in the collision.In a statement released on Twitter, Mr Wallis said he- a term that describes a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender - and said: 'I've felt this way since I was a very young child'.The Bridgend MP said he was trans, 'or to be more accurate, I want to be', and 'always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud'.Today the Prime Minister praised his MP for sharing his 'very intimate' story 'which will undoubtedly support others', adding: 'The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself'.The row over trans rights has been a key battle in culture wars between the Westminster parties.It is understood that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been in touch with Jamie Wallis to express his support for the bravery shown by the Tory MP, who has come out as trans.'There was a close call in April 2020 when someone Blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members. He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet.'The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2yrs and 9mnths in prison.'A few months back, in September, I 'hooked up' with someone who I met online and when I chose to say 'no' on the basis that he wouldn't wear a condom he chose to rape me.'I have not been myself since this incident and I don't think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.'Since then things have really taken a tumble.'When I crashed my car on the 28th November I fled the scene. I did so because I was terrified.and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear. I am sorry thatbut this isn't how it happened in the moment'.He added: 'For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on. Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it. Well, I'm not.'He added: 'I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone'.Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden said: 'Proud of my colleague Jamie Wallis. As a Conservative family we stand together, and we will support you.'I hope that your brave statement will help others.'Fellow Tory MPs showed their support for Mr Wallis, with former whip Mike Fabricant saying it was 'a very brave statement'.Alicia Kearns said:Your bravery will give hope and courage to people across our country.'From the trans community, to survivors we all here for you, as you live your life as your true self, but ever as our friend.'Equalities minister Mike Freer started business in the House of Commons by acknowledging the 'enormously personal' statement by his Conservative colleague Jamie Wallis, telling MPs: 'I hope I speak for the whole House in sending our support.'It is so important that people are free and safe to be themselves, whoever they are and whoever they love.'Other MPs echoed their support for Mr Wallis during women and equalities questions.He was reported to have been involved with the now defunct www.sugar-daddy.net., international businessmen and diplomats' willing to pay them between £2,000 and £25,000 a year, according to Buzzfeed.Labour's Jess Phillips started an online petition calling on Boris Johnson to Strip Mr Wallis of the whip, saying: 'Let's be clear: sugar daddy is a euphemism for something deeply ugly: exploitation of women by powerful men.'The Tories should feel ashamed sitting alongside Jamie Wallis. The only way to show they don't condone this kind of behaviour is to remove the whip.'And Jon Trickett MP, Labour's shadow Cabinet Office minister added: 'This website and Jamie Wallis's other businesses range from the unsavoury to the downright appalling, with exploitation at the heart of every one'.According to Buzzfeed, in 2008 Mr Wallis was a shareholder and director in Fields Group Limited, the parent company of SD Billing Services, which owned Sugar-daddy.net, citing Companies House records.The website was active from 2004 until it was taken offline in 2010.But in a statement provided to Buzzfeed, Mr Wallis said: 'The site appears to have been owned and operated by a company named SD Billing Services Limited.'For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never had a financial interest, nor been a director of SD Billing services Limited and cannot comment on its operational activities.'He won his seat in Bridgend, Wales, by just 1,000 votes, in part thanks toButBorn in 1984 in Bettws‎, ‎Bridgend‎, Jamie Wallis studied Chemistry at Oxford University and then undertook a PhD in planetary astronomy at Cardiff University , completing his doctorate while running a number of businesses.He was supervised by an academic who believes life and viruses such as the Spanish Flu, SARS and Coronavirus could have originated in space and landed on Earth on meteorites.