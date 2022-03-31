At PMQs today, Boris Johnson praised the bravery of a South Wales Tory who became the UK's first openly transgender MP and also revealed he was the victim of rape and a £50,000 blackmail plot.
Wallis made the revelation in a tweet at 3am after he attended a dinner for Tory MPs at which the Prime Minister poked fun at the culture war over gender identity. He added in a tweet today, that he would continue using 'he' pronouns and 'remain the same person I was yesterday'.
The Prime Minister threw a dinner for his MPs at the Park Plaza near Westminster Bridge last night and opened his speech with a gag about the issue after Labour's leader refused to answer a question about whether a woman can have a penis.
Comment: In private Bojo makes these jokes but in public he panders to the woke agenda; he's little better than the opposition leader who becomes flustered by basic questions of biology.
MPs including Tory stalwart Andrea Leadsom, who was at the dinner last night, have defended the PM's joke, insisting it was 'lighthearted' and the Tory leader is a big defender of trans rights.
Wallis, 37, who represents Bridgend, revealed he 'wants to be' trans and is 'not ok' after someone tried to extort cash from him in return for silence about his secret. His blackmailer was jailed for two years and nine months in 2021, he said.
Comment: As an aside, it's notable that he represents Bridgend, an area of the UK that became known for a spike in suicides and a violent murder.
He also explained his conviction for crashing his Mercedes and fleeing the scene last September was as a result of suffering from PTSD after being raped weeks earlier following a date with a man he met online.
Comment: It seems more likely that he fled the scene because he was under the influence of alcohol (and possibly other illicit substances) and wanted to conceal that fact, that he's trying to excuse it by claiming he had PTSD because of an alleged rape that happened weeks earlier is rather telling. Even if his story was true, what does it say about his overall mental state that he would put himself in these situations?
At the start of Prime Minister's Questions today, Boris Johnson told the Commons: 'The whole House will have read the statement from Jamie Wallis and I know the House stands with you and we'll give you the support that you need to live freely as yourself.' The Bridgend MP was then seen on the backbench of the chamber, surrounded by colleagues also offering their support.
Comment: Virtue signalling is more important than ensuring only competent people are in positions of power.
The MP, elected in 2020, declared today 'it is time' for the world to know he is trans and thanked fellow Conservatives for their support at a dinner held by Mr Johnson for them at a luxury central London hotel last night.
Comment: As London burns...
Mr Wallis, who has not shared any new name, will be the UK's first openly trans MP and said: 'I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.'
Comment: Not exactly qualities one would want in an MP. It sounds like he needs therapy, not a constituency.
And in response to which pronouns he will use going forward he said today : 'I remain the same person I was yesterday. For the time being, I will continue to present as I always have and will use he/him/his'.
'I am overwhelmed by the kindness and support I have received in the last few hours. I am proud to be completely open and honest about the struggles I have had, and continue to have, with my identity', he added.
Mr Wallis spoke out weeks after he was fined for crashing into a lamppost, cutting a village two miles from his home off the internet, before 'running away'. No other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured in the collision.
In a statement released on Twitter, Mr Wallis said he has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria - a term that describes a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender - and said: 'I've felt this way since I was a very young child'.
Comment: It's likely that were he to undergo a thorough psychological exam, one that he hadn't volunteered for, he, along with many of his colleagues in parliament, would likely be found to be suffering from a variety of other mental conditions that would disqualify them from ever being in a position of influence.
The Bridgend MP said he was trans, 'or to be more accurate, I want to be', and 'always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud'.
The row over trans rights has been a key battle in culture wars between the Westminster parties.
Comment: A battle, really? If that was true how is it that almost all of the UK's public services and institutions, including the military, are pushing extreme woke ideology? The UK government has lost control of its woke civil service
It is understood that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been in touch with Jamie Wallis to express his support for the bravery shown by the Tory MP, who has come out as trans.
'There was a close call in April 2020 when someone Blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members. He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet.
Comment: Which means this MP has been compromised for at least 2 years, but likely much longer.
'The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2yrs and 9mnths in prison.
'A few months back, in September, I 'hooked up' with someone who I met online and when I chose to say 'no' on the basis that he wouldn't wear a condom he chose to rape me.
'I have not been myself since this incident and I don't think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.
'Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not ok.
'When I crashed my car on the 28th November I fled the scene. I did so because I was terrified. I have PTSD and I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear. I am sorry that it appears I 'ran away' but this isn't how it happened in the moment'.
Comment: Wallis needs to get the help he claims he needs. And it didn't 'appear' that he ran away, he ran away from a crime scene.
He added: 'For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on. Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it. Well, I'm not.'
He added: 'I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone'.
His statement has been met by an outpouring of good wishes from all MPs.
Comment: Even if there were any MPs with integrity left, to do otherwise would be to risk being cancelled.
Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden said: 'Proud of my colleague Jamie Wallis. As a Conservative family we stand together, and we will support you.
'I hope that your brave statement will help others.'
Comment: It's not really a brave statement at all. To step down, away from power, to deal with his issues, would be brave.
Fellow Tory MPs showed their support for Mr Wallis, with former whip Mike Fabricant saying it was 'a very brave statement'.
Alicia Kearns said: 'You have changed this country today Your bravery will give hope and courage to people across our country.
Comment: Great Britain in 2022.
'From the trans community, to survivors we all here for you, as you live your life as your true self, but ever as our friend.'
Equalities minister Mike Freer started business in the House of Commons by acknowledging the 'enormously personal' statement by his Conservative colleague Jamie Wallis, telling MPs: 'I hope I speak for the whole House in sending our support.
'It is so important that people are free and safe to be themselves, whoever they are and whoever they love.'
Other MPs echoed their support for Mr Wallis during women and equalities questions.
Wallis became the first Conservative to win the Bridgend seat of Bridgend since the 1980s when elected in 2019.
In 2020 there were calls for the Tories to kick out Mr Wallis after he was accused of co-owning a 'sugar daddy' website offering to set up 'vulnerable' people needing money with wealthy older benefactors.
Comment: Wallis was profitting from immorality and the extreme inequalities in society, as well as off of the disadvantaged.
He was reported to have been involved with the now defunct www.sugar-daddy.net.
It offered to put students, single parents and those 'just short of money' in contact with '1000s of wealthy executives, international businessmen and diplomats' willing to pay them between £2,000 and £25,000 a year, according to Buzzfeed.
Labour's Jess Phillips started an online petition calling on Boris Johnson to Strip Mr Wallis of the whip, saying: 'Let's be clear: sugar daddy is a euphemism for something deeply ugly: exploitation of women by powerful men.
Comment: Note the whip is the parliamentarian whose function is to persuade members of parliament into voting a particular way, and in many cases to do so they have compromising information on them. Wallis has admitted that he was also compromised, which means that if someone had control over Wallis they potentially had control over many others in the Tory party - and it's possible Wallis has even darker secrets that haven't been revealed: Tory MPs threaten to release secret recordings of blackmail attempts intended to stop vote of no confidence against PM Johnson
'The Tories should feel ashamed sitting alongside Jamie Wallis. The only way to show they don't condone this kind of behaviour is to remove the whip.'
And Jon Trickett MP, Labour's shadow Cabinet Office minister added: 'This website and Jamie Wallis's other businesses range from the unsavoury to the downright appalling, with exploitation at the heart of every one'.
According to Buzzfeed, in 2008 Mr Wallis was a shareholder and director in Fields Group Limited, the parent company of SD Billing Services, which owned Sugar-daddy.net, citing Companies House records.
The website was active from 2004 until it was taken offline in 2010.
But in a statement provided to Buzzfeed, Mr Wallis said: 'The site appears to have been owned and operated by a company named SD Billing Services Limited.
'For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never had a financial interest, nor been a director of SD Billing services Limited and cannot comment on its operational activities.'
He won his seat in Bridgend, Wales, by just 1,000 votes, in part thanks to election manager Gordon Lewis.
But in July 2020 it emerged Lewis, 55, was once given a 16-month suspended sentence when he threatened to kill his own son with a knife and a baseball bat.
He admitted affray and two charges of common assault in 2015 relating to a violent outburst at a party the year before.
Born in 1984 in Bettws, Bridgend, Jamie Wallis studied Chemistry at Oxford University and then undertook a PhD in planetary astronomy at Cardiff University , completing his doctorate while running a number of businesses.
He was supervised by an academic who believes life and viruses such as the Spanish Flu, SARS and Coronavirus could have originated in space and landed on Earth on meteorites.
Comment: For more on the corruption, deviance, and incompetence raging throughout the upper echelons of the West, see: