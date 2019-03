© AFP/Justin Tallis



UK armed forces stand "ready to respond" to the current knife crime epidemic blighting the country, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has declared, leading to much mockery on social media.Williamson made the remarks during a question-and-answer session on Tuesday night in which he insisted theThe intervention has prompted much derision on Twitter, with many questioning how military personnel could ever provide necessary support to a highly complex issue.Comments ranged from: "What's he going to do - sail a Trident submarine up the Thames and nuke the bastards?" to "Don't stop there, Gav. Any squaddies [soldiers] available for nursing duties?"It comes after two 17-year-olds, Yousef Makkie from Cheshire and Jodie Chesney from London, were murdered at the weekend in the latest in a string of stabbings. Figures published last month by the Office of National Statistics showed that there wereTen teenagers have been killed in knife attacks since the turn of the year, with half the victims in London.