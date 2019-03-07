Society's Child
Williamson announces military ready to help in knife crime, prompts derision on social media
RT
Wed, 06 Mar 2019 14:42 UTC
Williamson made the remarks during a question-and-answer session on Tuesday night in which he insisted the Ministry of Defense is always available to assist Home Secretary Sajid Javid to "tackle this problem [knife crime]."
The intervention has prompted much derision on Twitter, with many questioning how military personnel could ever provide necessary support to a highly complex issue.
Comments ranged from: "What's he going to do - sail a Trident submarine up the Thames and nuke the bastards?" to "Don't stop there, Gav. Any squaddies [soldiers] available for nursing duties?"
Williamson claimed that no request had been made but that armed forces "stand ready" to provide support, adding that the home secretary is "looking very closely" at various options to address the spate of murders committed with knives.
It comes after two 17-year-olds, Yousef Makkie from Cheshire and Jodie Chesney from London, were murdered at the weekend in the latest in a string of stabbings.
Figures published last month by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales last year - the highest since records began in 1946. Ten teenagers have been killed in knife attacks since the turn of the year, with half the victims in London.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Pentagon revives Cold War-era 'Assault Breaker' program to fend off Russia and China with Cold War-era technology
- Ex-president Musharraf admits Pakistani intel ISI used terror outfit JeM to carry out attacks in India during his tenure
- U.S. to revoke visas of 77 others tied to Venezuela's Maduro
- Warmonger Netanyahu accuses Iran of secretly smuggling oil to skirt economic sanctions
- 65 torched cars & firebombs: French city hit with 4th night of anti-police violence
- California federal judge bars Trump administration from adding citizen question to 2020 census
- 'Banned in the UK' - Hezbollah's badge of honour
- As Kashmir flare-up continues, India reports 'heavy' shelling, Pakistan fends off 'aggression'
- Williamson announces military ready to help in knife crime, prompts derision on social media
- Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine - death toll reaches 27 (UPDATE)
- Italy: Bulldozers demolish camp housing 1,500 illegal African economic migrants, scene of multiple fatal fires
- Arizona Sen. Martha McSally: Prevalence of sexual abuse in military is a national security threat
- Russian telecom giant to pay huge US fine to settle corruption case in Uzbekistan
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plume
- US trade deficit soars to decade high of $621 billion despite Trump pledge to bridge the gap
- Su-27 intercepts & chases US spy plane away from Russia's borders
- Trump cancels public reporting of civilian deaths in US drone strikes
- March records broken because of cold air across US West, Midwest and Plains
- Russian MPs approve legislation punishing for fake news & insults directed at the state
- Calling Dr. Strangelove: The threat of nuclear war cannot prevent World War III forever
- Pentagon revives Cold War-era 'Assault Breaker' program to fend off Russia and China with Cold War-era technology
- Ex-president Musharraf admits Pakistani intel ISI used terror outfit JeM to carry out attacks in India during his tenure
- U.S. to revoke visas of 77 others tied to Venezuela's Maduro
- Warmonger Netanyahu accuses Iran of secretly smuggling oil to skirt economic sanctions
- California federal judge bars Trump administration from adding citizen question to 2020 census
- 'Banned in the UK' - Hezbollah's badge of honour
- As Kashmir flare-up continues, India reports 'heavy' shelling, Pakistan fends off 'aggression'
- Russian telecom giant to pay huge US fine to settle corruption case in Uzbekistan
- US trade deficit soars to decade high of $621 billion despite Trump pledge to bridge the gap
- Su-27 intercepts & chases US spy plane away from Russia's borders
- Trump cancels public reporting of civilian deaths in US drone strikes
- Russian MPs approve legislation punishing for fake news & insults directed at the state
- Calling Dr. Strangelove: The threat of nuclear war cannot prevent World War III forever
- Hungarian PM Orban: Breakup of EU 'can't be ruled out' if Brussels tries to enforce pro-immigration policies
- Democrats bar Fox from hosting 2020 debates: Trump promises to walk from 'Fake News' network events
- Best of the Web: Stephen Cohen: The long history of US-Russian 'meddling'
- No, Steele's dossier claims were not 'corroborated' - they were old news in the first place
- WSJ Editorial Board: Jerry Nadler's hunt for Trump "obstruction" isn't going to fly
- 'We aren't slaves': Erdogan defies US pressure over S-400 deal with Russia, says S-500 may follow
- UN human rights rep demands 'full investigation' on France's 'excessive force' against Yellow Vests
- 65 torched cars & firebombs: French city hit with 4th night of anti-police violence
- Williamson announces military ready to help in knife crime, prompts derision on social media
- Italy: Bulldozers demolish camp housing 1,500 illegal African economic migrants, scene of multiple fatal fires
- Arizona Sen. Martha McSally: Prevalence of sexual abuse in military is a national security threat
- Tim 'Apple' Cook tells students to #LearnToCode... Twitter users demand he be banned for hate speech
- On the Idlib front in Syria - Andrew Vltchek reports
- Sweden's blind altruism is actually harming migrants
- Radicalized inmate shouts, 'Allahu Akbar' and stabs two guards in French prison - UPDATE
- Amazon 'burns' book on Quran co-authored by Tommy Robinson
- One killed, over 30 injured in grenade blast in Jammu, India
- US Census Bureau seeks data on legal status of millions of immigrants ahead of court case
- 'It looked like the creature from Alien': Angler describes catching prehistoric fish
- Baltimore officers indicted for deliberately running man over, then planting gun on him
- US company offers to build 234 miles of border wall for $1.4 billion
- American woman divorced from Saudi husband trapped in Saudi Arabia
- Government debt bad, private sector worse and could trigger the next financial crisis
- Canada: Insane judge rules that a parent dissuading children from transgender "treatments" is considered "family violence"
- 'Whiteness studies' professor tells students white people 'dangerous' if they don't see race
- Ridiculous! School comes under heavy liberal criticism for including characters dressed in KKK garb for performance of play
- Denver Airport adds talking animatronic gargoyle to make light of dark rumors associated with major travel hub
- The myth of the 'Savage Indian' persists
- Ancient Chinese tomb found to hold fabled 'elixir of immortality'
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Prehistoric Siberians may have traveled 1,500 kilometers by dogsled
- Best of the Web: Alternative History of Al-Qaeda: Anwar al-Awlaki - jihadist, spy, or both?
- Belarus ghetto site: Mass grave found containing 1000 bodies, site of where 28K Jews were killed by Nazis
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Sheela-na-gigs: The naked women adorning Britain's churches
- Octopus evolution 'weirder than we could have imagined' - edit their own RNA to adapt to environment
- Juno and Cassini missions bring new surprises from Jupiter and Saturn
- Tesla's autopilot system not safe & may even increase risk of crashes
- Kepler's first exoplanet has been confirmed, ten years after discovery
- New insights into coronal mass ejections
- Michael Behe: Lessons from polar bear studies on how Darwinism devolves
- Doctors knock out sheep to discover anesthesia's dark side
- Colossal asteroid will approach Earth on Friday, but we'll be fine
- 6th mass extinction and the 'Shiva hypothesis'
- Asteroid much harder to destroy than previously thought
- Yale researchers explain the over-tilting exoplanets
- Two previously unknown massive impact craters discovered
- Researchers detect giant cosmic bubbles emitting shockwaves through galaxy
- 'Medusa' virus turns amoebas to 'stone' discovered in Japan
- Forget government-issued food pyramids, let an algorithm tell you how to eat
- 'Catch up sleep' doesn't work says new research
- Land plants escaped the mass extinction 251 million years ago
- Major survey finds worms are rare or absent in 40% of fields
- Scientists puzzled as atmospheric methane levels continue increasing
- Not sci-fi: Lasers to be used against mini-drones in future claims military expert
- Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine - death toll reaches 27 (UPDATE)
- Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupts with massive ash plume
- March records broken because of cold air across US West, Midwest and Plains
- Amazing LONG line spotted above the Earth from ISS
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food shortages and unrest - Italian olive growers mobilize for "Frost Emergency" - Grand Solar Minimum
- Brrr! Lake Superior reaches 91% ice cover
- Winter refuses to give in to spring in St Petersburg, Russia
- Death Valley, America's driest location swamped by flooding
- Intense Tropical Cyclone Haleh becomes record-setting storm
- Anomalous lightning storm hits Southern California - More than 1,200 bursts in five minutes
- Yet another foot of snow in mountains around Lake Tahoe
- Lightning bolt kills 2 tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe
- 6.6-magnitude quake hits 134 km southeast of L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
- Frost severely reduced the production volume of Chinese tangerines
- Hail causes heavy losses for Myanmar and Yunnan banana farmers
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why are temperatures so cold right now?
- Township 'wiped off map' by bushfire in Victoria, Australia
- Dog attacks, kills 6-month-old boy in baby sitter's home in Salisbury, North Carolina
- Christ-like image appears in stunning sunset over Agropoli, Italy
- Italy sees 57% drop in olive harvest - The worst in 25 years
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Taking the dog for a walk may not be a good idea for the elderly
- FDA approves anti-depressant nasal spray based on ketamine party drug
- Is a vegan diet safe for infants and children?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Who Cares About Health Care?
- UK patient 'free' of HIV after stem cell treatment
- Facts you need to know about syphilis
- Fatty liver disease is triggered by choline deficiency
- More than 11,000 people are now suing Bayer over Roundup cancer link
- Best of the Web: The Daily Mail slams Harcombe, Malhotra and Kendrick as 'dangerous statins deniers'
- Propaganda Alert! UNICEF blames 'vaccine hesitancy' for measles uptick
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon, are books next?
- The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons: Statement on Federal Vaccine Mandates
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates & his relationship with Big Pharma
- Consumers should not be in the dark on dangers lurking in personal care products
- Tree resins: Forgotten natural remedies
- Hands off the chocolate! First chocolate company to brag about being pro-GMO supports GMO cacao trees
- The logic, wisdom and scientific evidence for the homeopathic treatment of influenza
- Why getting enough sleep reduces cardiovascular disease risk
- My mother's vegetarian diet contributed to her early death. We should all learn from it
- Life after death: Hospice doctor studies the vivid dreams and visions of dying people that suggest comfort being given from the other side
- Self-care is not an indulgence. It's a discipline.
- Connection is a core human need, but we are terrible at it
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Bring 'Hygge' principles in to your home: How the Danish lifestyle can change your winter
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Pennsylvanians in shock as Punxsutawney Phil is arrested for fraud
- 'Salah's my favorite player, he's polite & good-tempered' - 7yo Iranian viral sensation on football hero
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
Nationalists
Quote of the Day
In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us.
- Thich Nhat Hanh
Recent Comments
Geoengineering Harp D.E.W Plasma Pole Shift
As an elderly general public, I have watched the military diversify in every possible way after Vietnam. US bases were closed, overseas bases...
How refreshing! A Congressperson who isn't just another one of "Bibi's Clowns." [Link]
Soooo, The Evil empire is partially succeeding in curving Russian bussineses?... so it seems...
Hooray for Ilhan! One American politician who isn't "Falling to Pieces for Israel." [Link]
Comment: See also: