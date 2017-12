© Hannah Mckay / Reuter



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has stood his ground after the 'hug a jihadi' crowd slammed his comments saying they should be wiped out.Williamson recently told the Daily Mail : "Quite simply, my view is a dead terrorist can't cause any harm to Britain."We should do everything we can do to destroy and eliminate that threat."His comments were, such as LibDem Defence spokesman Lord Campbell, who said Williamson's comments were "ill-considered and appear to endorse a clear breach of humanitarian law".Labour MP Dan Jarvis said the comments were "morally, legally and practically wrong".Williamson hit back, saying: "The British people want to make sure that our streets are safe, the British people are incredibly proud of our Armed Forces, the work they do - making sure that the people who are a threat to this country are not able to continue to threaten this country.""That's what the British people want to know that their Government is doing. That is what we will continue to do," he added.His comments were endorsed by Colonel Richard Kemp, the former commander of UK troops in Afghanistan, who said:It's like living in the Twilight Zone when senior figures care more about rights of jihadis than keeping our streets safe!