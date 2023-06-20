There are five factors which will precipitate this collapse.
- Demographics. The Zoomers are fewer in number and more fragile than Millennials. Simply put, there won't be as many student-customers.
- Ideology. Western universities have become woke indoctrination factories, churning out midwits and dilettantes.
- Economics. The returns to a university degree are decreasing. For many young people, it is better to seek a career in the trades.
- Management. Universities have bloated administration budgets and incompetent managers.
- Artificial intelligence. AI and robotics can easily replace most college teachers.
The Zoomer-pocalypse
We have a historical experiment to compare against: The Boomers, those born from 1946 to 1964, and Generation X, those born from 1965 to 1980. Gen X had 5 million fewer members than the Boomers. Because there were fewer Xers to attend U.S. campuses, one would imagine that colleges would close as a result.
However, more X-ers attended college than their Boomer parents. Therefore, although the overall Gen X population size is lower, their higher college attendance meant more universities opened during their youth; the 1980s and 1990s, in particular, also saw economic growth, which allowed the U.S. to invest in higher education.
The optimistic response is to replace Zoomer Americans with foreign students. However, the global reputation of Western universities is falling. U.S. universities, for example, declined in higher-education rankings. Because of geopolitical tensions, Chinese students are rejecting American colleges.
Foreign students will still flock to nations like Canada to get easy visas. Canada is still better than India, after all. Yet this will not be the case for long, as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) continue to grow in economic affluence.
(Also, when you import the Third World, you get the Third World, further weakening Western nations.)
Woke and Cowardly Professors
here, here, and here). If you cannot see that modern academia is a behemoth of Leftist Puritanism, then you are not going to make it.
That being said, I provide some anecdotes to support the corollary that free speech is dead and tenure offers no protection.
In 2016, a Canadian professor (tenured) was suspended without pay for allegedly denying the Holocaust. Anthony Hall, the man in question, did not in fact deny the Holocaust — and even if he had, as an academic he is entitled to question established narratives. Although he was subsequently reinstated, the fact that Hall was disciplined for exercising his academic freedom is chilling.
This pales in comparison to the case of Denis Rancourt, a tenured physics professor who was fired for allegedly criticizing Israel's policy towards Palestine. Rancourt spent a decade fighting the University of Ottawa in the courts, before winning a global settlement. The university did not admit to any wrongdoing.
The COVID era revealed the logical conclusion of this nonsense, with the dismissal of professors who refused to get jabbed with COVID 'vaccines.' The Altar of The Science trumped the right to question new medicines. Yet the rebel academics were correct in their assessment of vaccines, as time and experience have shown.
Given the proliferation of wokeness, it is little surprise that a majority of Americans think that a college degree is not worth it. Indeed, they are correct.
Learn to Weld, Anon
do not require a college degree for their white-collar positions. This, combined with the hefty pricetag for an American college education, offers a good case against attending university. Added to that is the fact that the skilled trades can generate higher returns than a university degree.
The salaries of university graduates have fallen by 11 percent over the past decade, while those of skilled workmen only continue to rise. Electrical transmission installers earn entry-level salaries of $80,000, well ahead of most college graduates. Plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians make above the median American wage.
The following chart neatly summarizes the argument in favor of trades school over college. Although tradesmen start off with lower remuneration, the fact that they lack huge college debt lets them build more wealth over time.
I know a man who earned a law degree, and then became a roofer. Having established a summer roofing business while he was an undergraduate, he soon earned six figures in cash flow. After finishing law school, he realized that law paid too little — and he expanded his roofing business instead. He has not practiced law a day in his life.
I estimate that this man's wealth is now north of eight figures.
Of course, it does not help that much of university tuition is spent on useless administrators and vanity projects.
Wasteful Spending
Administrative bloat has become a problem at most universities. At Yale, for example, there is a 1:1 ratio of students to administrators, even though there are six students for every professor. The salaries of these administrators — from the President to the LGBT campus representative — have ballooned.
just shy of $1 million. The discrepancy is stark, especially since extra administrators are a burden on campuses.
For example, woke college managers suspended one of Harvard's top economists, Roland Fryer, because of jokes he made to students. The details of his case suggest that this was a takedown: Fryer's research contradicts woke ideology about race. His findings made the Black Lives Matter movement look foolish.
This is what students' tuitions are paying for. The return on investment is bad. To be honest, even the teaching is unsatisfactory.
Behold the Robot Teacher
Already, students are learning course content with ChatGPT, and cheating with it too. If a professor fails to explain a concept, just ask ChatGPT. It really is that simple.
This means that AI can be hooked up to a user interface, and programmed to teach first-year biology or economics. The program can interact with students. Assignments can be quickly graded. And 'office hours' would involve students chatting directly with the AI at anytime, 24/7.
Those with intimate knowledge of academia realize how possible this is, based on how lazy most professors are. The typical college instructor relies on pre-prepared slides and handouts, reads from them for an hour in lectures, and then goes home. Teaching assistants handle assignments and exams. This process is easily automated.
Therefore, unless a professor is attracting research funds, he will be let go. Universities can expand class sizes and offerings with AI professors. Most universities will shut down due to these efficiency gains, which will be captured by top institutions.
The Future of The University
In my experience, students are starving for intellectual stimulation. The school I taught at is mediocre, and yet many of my students listen to Joe Rogan, watch YouTube channels like Kings and Generals, and read Substack articles. In lectures, they perk up when asked a challenging question. There is hope.
I suspect the Oxbridge tutoring model will be widely adopted. Professors will be forced to spend their days with small groups of 3 to 5 students, probing their minds and working through difficult questions. Large classes will be taught by AI, and bad teachers will be dismissed.
The quality of research must improve as well. As the anti-woke backlash continues, donors will tire of funding research into transsexual immigrants and useless mRNA treatments. Basic science will predominate again, and a proper humanities education will be prized.
In the end, we could see a Fourth Turning resurgence of traditional university education. Yet this would only occur after a bloodbath; many colleges will shut their doors permanently. The strong will survive, ushering in a new age of educational progress.