It is also the second time that Pincher has resigned from the whips' office following allegations made against him

The Conservative deputy chief whip has resigned after admitting he had "embarrassed myself and other people" following reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a private club.Chris Pincher wrote to Boris Johnson saying he was standing down after drinking too much. However, he did not address the allegations that he was reported to the whips by Conservative MPs who had witnessed his behaviour towards two men at the Carlton Club in Piccadilly.It is the latest in a series of allegations of sexual misconduct by Tory MPs and will put further pressure on Boris Johnson to clean up the culture in Westminster., raising questions about Johnson's judgment in promoting him to a role in charge of MP discipline and pastoral affairs."I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as deputy chief whip. I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this."In the short letter, which did not address the complaints about his sexual conduct, first reported in the Sun, Pincher added: "I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches ... It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's Government."but he is not thought to be losing the Conservative whip after taking the decision to step down. Pincher has not issued any comment on the allegations of groping two men.messaged chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris to demand a meeting after the incident.One of those who reported Pincher was fellow whip Sarah Dines, two sources said.At the time, a party spokesperson said: "Following an investigation, a panel headed by an independent QC considered the evidence and has concluded there has not been a breach of the code of conduct."There was disquiet among some Tory MPs that Pincher had resigned rather than been sacked, and had been allowed to keep the Conservative whip. "That's not going to last," one MP predicted.Another said Pincherin the spring to shore up support.They added that Johnson's judgment had been shown to be catastrophic and that given a byelection had just been held for a colleague watching porn in parliament, the same should happen in Pincher's seat because "this is much worse".Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, said: "This latest episodeon Boris Johnson's watch. Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer about why Chris Pincher was given this role in the first place and how he can remain a Conservative MP."The Conservative party isthat it is totally unable to tackle the challenges facing the British people."Scotland Yard said the unnamed man in his 50s was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. The MP has not been suspended by the Conservative party but Heaton-Harris asked him to stay away from parliament.Khan assaulted the boy in Staffordshire in January 2008, 11 years before he became an MP. He resigned as an MP two weeks after he was found guilty.in the House of Commons, with the party subsequently losing its huge majority in the seat to the Liberal Democrats.Another Conservative MP, DavidWarburton, 56, was accused by one of the women of climbing into bed with her naked. She told the newspaper she repeatedly warned that she did not want to have sex with him, but alleged that he ground his body against her and groped her breasts.He is said to have denied any wrongdoing, and insisted he had "enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn't come out first"., the Conservative MP for Delyn, was allowed to rejoin the party despite an independent investigation finding that heRoberts was suspended for 12 weeks after the independent panel found he had made "significant" repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a former member of staff and used "his position as his employer to place him under pressure to accede".He had his membership to the party restored but