managerial class
MindMatters is back! On this New Year's episode, we discuss the work of Michael McConkey on the managerial revolution in the West, its relevance for ponerology, and McConkey's new substack "The Circulation of Elites," which discusses all these topics. Tune in for insights on the "new class", why it provides the perfect cover for political psychopaths, the fundamental (but fixable) weaknesses inherent in liberalism, and more.


Running Time: 01:12:43

Download: MP3 — 99.9 MB