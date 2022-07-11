The 4chan community claims to have hacked Hunter Biden's iCloud account and have new data, not what we have seen from the laptop from Hell.Screenshots purporting to be from Hunter's phone and computer were being posted on 4Chan's main political forum late Saturday night.The administrators removed them once they realized what was going on.There are new foul pictures and more vulgar, insane conversations. In one text exchange with then-girlfriend Hallie, his late brother's wife,Is he? Nothing would surprise us.Twitter's playing whack-a-mole with the leaked info as it pops up. Joe's handle was Peter Henderson, the name of a Tom Clancy character in his Jim Ryan novels. Henderson is a KGB mole who infiltrates the US government.Okay, now this one requires immediate attention.Therefore, wonder no more why the USA is going to hell in a handbasket.So, okay, we found one case that justifies a Red Flag Law.Is he a racist like Daddy Joe?Is there something to this then?Hunter, who refers to himself as very smart, can't read accurately.Maze made the most of this.