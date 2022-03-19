Puppet Masters
Stooge Psaki repeatedly refuses to answer questions about BOMBSHELL Hunter Biden laptop truth
Fri, 18 Mar 2022 23:15 UTC
Turns out the Hunter Biden laptop story wasn't all a big Russian conspiracy and was actually factual. Awkward. So what does any good Biden administration spokesperson do? Parrot a line about Hunter not working for the government and repeat ad infinitum.
The body language, the repeated blinking, says it all.
Biden is now a proven liar:
Biden is now a proven "corrupt politician":
Psaki is now a proven misinformation spewing stooge:
Reader Comments
It's about time for the retribution of the Kennedy brothers' murder by the state. Not some fake "insurrection". No, the real deal. Pathetic how people have forgotten the purchase of 1.5 billion hollow round ammo by DHS. Still unsure what these were for?
Oh, and yes. I thought the number of braindead people that voted for biden was higher.
It's all a sham world no matter which angle you take.
