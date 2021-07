© Reuters/Jim Bourg



"I am shocked Miguel didn't come through at crunch time. They clearly value the relationship with your family AND they know they could sustain serious damage here by making enemies with you... Maybe a call from you or your dad to his dad? Maybe that shakes things loose."

Now president, Biden hasin his son Hunter's business schemes, most of which appear to involve trading on the family name to score lucrative deals abroad. Yet the newest batch of information from his laptop, published by the New York Post,after a breakfast meeting in 2015.Post columnist Miranda Devine, whose book about the Laptop from Hell is coming out in September, laid out the information in an opinion piece on Wednesday evening.There is no mistaking the background of the photos:painted in a color chosen by then-Second Lady Jill Biden, and decorated with distinctive paintings and family photographs.One photo also featuresfounder of the budget airline Interjet - whose Acapulco villa Hunter and his wife stayed in earlier that year.In 2013, he secured him three tickets to the Obama-Biden inaugural ball. In March 2014 and January 2015, he set up meetings with Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and called him to "let him know we are buddies," according to emails on the laptop.In an email to Fox's scheduling director, Laura DeCastro ahead of the second meeting, Hunter wrote thatbut I have no business with the company." A separate meeting was set up with the Federal Aviation Authority administrator as well.Yet when Hunter expected Magnani to- owner of Burisma, which hired the younger Biden to sit on its board after the 2014 coup in Kiev - the Mexican magnate did not come through."Going to have to do some serious back pedaling with Burisma," Hunter emailed Cooper on February 16, 2015, adding it would "most likely" jeopardize his board position, though in the end it did not. Cooper replied:On February 24, 2016, Joe Biden flew to Mexico City for an official visit. Hunter was traveling along, and sent an email to Magnani from Air Force Two complaining about howDevine and the New York Post first published some of the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2020, a month ahead of the US presidential election - only to be censored by social media platforms who claimed the materials had been "hacked," and denounced by former spies as "Russian disinformation." The newspaper's Twitter account was locked for weeks.After the election, Hunter admitted the laptop - abandoned in a Delaware repair shop and turned over to both the Post and the federal authorities - "could be" his, but said he couldn't remember, referring to the time period when he was addicted to crack cocaine. He maintained it could have been hacked or altered by "Russian" spies or someone, but