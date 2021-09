© CNN Screenshot/CBS News/Bo Erickson



In an attempt to obtain some semblance of justice,In response to Politico's reporting Tuesday, confirming the authenticity of the most damning materials about Joe Biden found on an abandoned MacBook, an attorney for the owner of The Mac Shop told me,Attorney Brian Della Rocca's sentiment is understandable. Since the New York Post first broke news of the MacBook abandoned at John Paul Mac Isaac's computer repair store,Further, as The Federalist broke last month,and that might provide fodder for blackmail. And, significantly, approximately nine months before the New York Post revealed the videos, emails, and text messages, theto the video of Hunter relaying concerns about Russians pilfering his laptop.Later when theand a video of Hunter Biden telling a prostitute that in the summer of 2018, after awaking from a near-overdose, he discovered his laptop missing, likely stolen by Russians, corporate media remained stilted in their coverage of the explosive story. They then reverted to their see-no-evil stance when confirmation came that the FBI knew about that stolen second laptop.Yet, now that Politico's Ben Schreckinger has a book out, The Bidens: Inside the First Family's Fifty-Year Rise to Power, the media is making some noise about the scandal, albeit still muted, and while still pretending that some of the material may not be authentic.Nonetheless, it is still a good thing for the Americans blinded by corporate and social media censorship, to finally learn the truth.whom Della Rocca represents in the latter's defamation case against Twitter.In that lawsuitby justifying its decision to block the New York Post's expose on the contents of the MacBook byGiven social and corporate media's outing of Isaac as the owner of the store who had provided a copy of the laptop's hard drive to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani,The fall-out to Mac Isaac was swift, with himIn an attempt to obtain some semblance of justice,While Section 230 grantsand not on something a user posted.while Twitter also has immunity for the good faith censorship of users' speech,Rather, Mac Isaac's claim isUnfortunately for Mac Isaac, a federal court dismissed his lawsuit against Twitter on August 30, 2021. The court's decision, however, representswhich the court concluded applied in this case.that an individual need not be named in a publication in order to sue for defamation. Rather, it is well established in Florida that a plaintiff not explicitly named in a publication may sue for defamation ifThe test is whetherthe case law Bloom cited did not involve the question ofthe concept of per se defamation involvesTo recover for defamation, a plaintiff must allege the defendant negligently (or with malice if the plaintiff is a public figure), made a false statement of fact, of and concerning the plaintiff, that harmed the plaintiff's reputation, and caused damages.Defamation per se involves false statements of fact considered so bad, such as that a person committed a crime or is unfit for their profession, that the court assumes that damages result and thus no proof of damage is required.from the question of whether Twitter's branding of the materials as "hacked" was "of and concerning" Mac Isaac, i.e. falsely stating he was a hacker.While the decision is flawed, no decision has been made on whether to appeal the case, Della Rocca told me.The anti-SLAPP statute mandates an award of attorney's fees and costs for a defendant if the person files a lawsuitDella Rocca said they also believe the anti-SLAPP ruling is wrong on the merits:That principle seems to apply equally to the media's decision to just now begin covering the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. There are books to sell, after all.