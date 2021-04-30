destiny Steven Bonnell
Live streamer Steven "Destiny" Bonnell was banned from Twitch. The reason? A photo of Hunter Biden. Destiny wasn't the one who showed the image, but his guest did. The image was one taken from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, obtained by the New York Post, and then shared.


He was speaking to the commentator about Hunter Biden, saying that some of the controversial photos had been available in 2011, when she turned her phone screen to the camera and showed an illicit image of the president's son.

"Whoa whoa whoa!" Destiny yells as he tries to get the content off screen.

According to Dextero, Destiny was engaged in a live debate with a conservative commentator, someone he had met at Mythinformed MKE's Better Discourse event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 24, when she showed the image on her screen.

Dot Esports notes that this isn't the first time Destiny has been banned from Twitch. They report that in 2020, "Destiny suffered multiple bans as well as losing his partnership with Twitch. Two of these bans were for similar reasons where the streamer showed sexual content on stream."

Destiny instantly got the "content off-screen," but, Dextero reports, "it seems the damage was done." The platform bars sexual content. Destiny has more than 650,000 on Twitch, and each stream pulls in about 4,500 viewers.


According to Mythinformed, Destiny was speaking to this commentator after they had met at the Kenosha event. Called Better Discourse II, the conference was designed to bring speakers and thinkers together who would normally only interact on social media, if at all, to share their divergent views and open conversation.

"We were shocked to find out that Steven was banned due to something his guest shared on his stream," a spokesperson for Mythinformed said. "It was a positive sight to see Steven bring a conservative on his channel to have a discussion. The approach of creating civil discourse across political lines should be applauded. Instead in this case he was punished for it."

Kaylee, who came on the stream, apologized, saying she didn't realize the article she shared would cost Destiny his stream.


In bringing this person onto his channel, Destiny was upholding those values, and it's a shame that Twitch burned him for it, and that his commentator perhaps unwittingly violated the terms of service.

Destiny has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.