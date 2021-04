Live streamer Steven "Destiny" Bonnell was banned from Twitch. The reason? A photo of Hunter Biden. Destiny wasn't the one who showed the image, but his guest did. The image was one taken from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, obtained by the New York Post , and then shared.According to Dextero , Destiny was engaged in a live debate with a conservative commentator, someone he had met at Mythinformed MKE's Better Discourse event in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 24, when she showed the image on her screen.Destiny instantly got the "content off-screen," but, Dextero reports, "it seems the damage was done." The platform bars sexual content. Destiny has more than 650,000 on Twitch, and each stream pulls in about 4,500 viewers.According to Mythinformed, Destiny was speaking to this commentator after they had met at the Kenosha event. Called Better Discourse II, the conference was designed to bring speakers and thinkers together who would normally only interact on social media, if at all, to share their divergent views and open conversation.Kaylee, who came on the stream, apologized, saying she didn't realize the article she shared would cost Destiny his stream.In bringing this person onto his channel, Destiny was upholding those values, and it's a shame that Twitch burned him for it, and that his commentator perhaps unwittingly violated the terms of service.Destiny has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.