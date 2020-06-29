© Getty Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Rafael Henrique; REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

On the same day streaming platform Twitch suspended Donald Trump's account for violating their hateful conduct policy, social networking site Reddit has shut down its largest group supportive of the president.The subreddit 'The_Donald' was the most popular community devoted to supporters of the president and included more than 790,000 users, who often used the space to post political memes and videos. Reddit executives have accused the group of targeting and harassing individuals and consistently breaking its conduct rules."Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people," the company's Chief Executive Steve Huffman told reporters on Monday."Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules," a Twitch spokesperson said.Twitch promised last week to be more active in policing accounts, following numerous allegations of harassment against streamers.