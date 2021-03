© Wikipedia



Streaming platform Twitch is so woke that it managed to enrage women, conservatives and the transgender, all in a bid to celebrate "Womxn's History Month."March is Women's History Month, and Twitch wants its users to celebrate. It's putting female streamers on its front page, showcasing female musicians, and dishing out thousand-dollar grants to deserving female students and entrepreneurs. Oh, and it's also spelling "Women's History Month" as "Womxn's History Month.""Imagine being trans and fighting your whole life to be considered a full woman and they instead change it to womxn to point out that you are still trans lmao," Scottish comedian Mark 'Count Dankula' Meechan tweeted.The company's woke gesture was also mocked by a whole spectrum of internet commenters, many of them conservatives."Womxn" is one of a handful of words to be given a symbolic "x" by the woke crowd in recent years. There's also "Latinx," a misguided means of de-gendering "Latino" and "Latina" that nobody but white liberals seems to use, and "folx," which is the word "folk" with an "x" added for the apparent heck of it.So in the spirit of inclusivity, from us to Twitch, happy Vaginated People's Herstory Month to you too!