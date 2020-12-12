Puppet Masters
The truth about Hunter Biden's laptop
The Gateway Pundit
Fri, 11 Dec 2020 08:03 UTC
John Paul Mac Isaac is not backing down. He came out today with a new video explaining in detail why he is 100% certain that it was Hunter Biden and his laptop that showed up in John's computer repair shop in April of 2019.
John's testimony and, more importantly, the actual evidence that the computer belonged to Hunter-i.e., the driver's license, the signature on the work order, the email used as point of contact and the phone number-take on new importance in light of the revelation that Hunter is a target of investigations by the FBI, the IRS and that US Attorney's in the Southern District of New York and Delaware are pursuing the matter.
You do not have to be Perry Mason or Matlock to realize that the evidence on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop shows clear criminal activity (e.g., wanton use of illegal narcotics, prostitution and inappropriate sexual activity with a minor) as well as troubling communications and interactions with the Chinese and Russians. These are not inconsequential, minor, unimportant activities.
When you add in the documentary evidence and testimony of former Hunter business associate, Tony Bobulinski, there is no doubt that Joe Biden, a thief who wants to be President, also is implicated.
Remember John Paul Mac Isaac. He is standing up notwithstanding the risks entailed. That is the definition of courage. If you want to help John Paul in his fight, you can contribute here.
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- The strangely unscientific masking of America
- The genetics of side-effects
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
