Film producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney have announced that they are releasing a film exposing Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for his "wildlife and dodgy business dealings."
The film, which is titled My Son Hunter, and will feature Hunter Biden's alleged drug abuse, alcohol abuse, and corrupt business dealings. McAleer confronted Hunter Biden at his Los Angeles residence about being a bagman for Joe Biden, who was referred to in emails from Hunter Biden as "The Big Guy."
Hunter Biden ran from the journalists and slammed the door on them when confronted about his international pay-to-play scheme and Burisma corruption. "Hunter came down to answer the door but he ran when he saw it was journalists asking questions," the reporter said.
McAleer parked a billboard in front of Hunter Biden's home in Venice, California.
McAleer said in a statement:
"The media and big tech covered up the bombshell report by The New York Post that showed the depth of corruption in the Biden family.McElhinney continued,
"The truth deserves to be told and it needs to be seen by as many people as possible. An entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family's corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible. If the media won't do their jobs, we'll do it for them."
"This is an incredibly fascinating story. It's Austin Powers meets King Lear with a dash of House of Cards. The story is so compelling that viewers on both sides of the aisle will find it incredibly entertaining."McAleer and McElhinney have worked as husband-and-wife to produce films such as Gosnell: The Trial Of America's Biggest Serial Killer and Obamagate The Movie.
Their next endeavor will chronicle the "elitist party lifestyle, dodgy business dealings, family drama, and corruption" of Hunter Biden.
No actors have yet been announced for the upcoming film, but Laurence Fox from the Netflix series Victoria and Becoming Jane has said he has been approached about playing the role of Hunter Biden in the upcoming film.
McAleer and McElhinney explained that their motivation behind the movie lies behind the media and Big Tech's effort to censor negative news surrounding the Biden family.
"This is a story that has to come out. This is a story that needs to be known by everyone," McElhinney said during a fundraising video for the film.
News stories about Hunter Biden faced significant censorship by major media outlets and social media platforms in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Twitter locked The New York Post's social media for weeks for publishing a story sourced from Hunter Biden's alleged laptop about his business dealings in China. Neither Hunter nor Joe Biden has denied the authenticity of the laptop, now believed to be in possession of the FBI.
Facebook also restricted the story, and major media companies declined to report on the allegations. NPR, a taxpayer-funded outlet, justified its decision not to cover the allegations against Hunter and Joe, then a candidate for president of the United States, in a series of Twitter posts. NPR wrote:
"Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions."The federal investigation into Hunter Biden's "tax affairs" is reportedly "active and ongoing."