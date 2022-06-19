Society's Child
Woke Hawaii teacher busted for grooming 13-year-old, sexually assaulting him on video
Sat, 18 Jun 2022 02:20 UTC
Alden Bunag first appeared in court on Thursday in Honolulu, and remains in custody.
Bunag admitted that he had been sharing child pornography with a teacher in Philadelphia, according to KHON. He and the other teacher, who was arrested in October, exchanged more than 3,300 messages, hundreds of which contained images and videos of child pornography.
Bunag also admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old student "at the school during lunch breaks," recording and sending the content to others. Court documents show he knew that the boy was under age at the time.
Speaking with KHON, former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin said it's "telling" that Bunag confessed to his crimes.
"That goes to show how a lot of times when people are involved in these kinds of crime, they do think they can get away with it," he said.
Bunag described himself on Twitter as a "socialist high school teacher fighting for a better society."
Bunag's Instagram is full of images of anime and students. He took many senior portraits, as well as family portraits. He is listed on the faculty page of Pearl City High School.
Following Bunag's arrest, Libs of Tiktok posted a screenshot of a post he wrote in April responding to someone calling those who want to teacher kids about sex groomers.
"You're f*cking acting like we want to show kids porn or something," he wrote, "but something I've learned through the years is that whenever right-wingers accuse others of something, it's DEFINITELY because they're projecting."
People were quick to point out the hypocrisy, and Libs of TikTok found more receipts.
Think about for how long that 'love' has been given to children the world over. This misleading term must be abolished. It is child molestation. Sexual abuse of minors.
A ex-friend old me years ago that the age of consent should be lowered to 12 years of age.
There are many men out there that are sexually abusing children. At that, there is a statistical trend that the most frequent abuse goes under "man/boy", followed by "man/girl".
Homosexuality does not concern itself with age restrictions. At least much less so, than heterosexuality. Morality?
Comment: It would be interesting to see how many of these woke warriors are actually criminal sexual deviants on the side. Given the number who are getting caught, there's likely a high level of correlation.
