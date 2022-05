© Shutterstock

The former public school teacher said kids are groomed on a regular basis, regardless of whether the grooming is sexual in nature every time.A former Indianapolis curriculum coordinator and public school teacher says "grooming" is the "perfect word" to describe what happens in classrooms.Tony Kinnett, previously put on leave and then fired for exposing critical race theory in schools, explained how "grooming" occurs in classrooms.He said it can occur with both racial and sexual topics.He gave examples of how this has been going on since at least the 1980s.He gave the example of "changing closets" where gender-confused children cross-dress once they get to school."Grooming may not be sexual or pedophillic in nature — and regardless of the connotation narrowed around the term through the rise of the internet in the early Aughts, the current progressive approach to ideological manipulation in children fits the operational and passive definitions," Kinnett wrote."Regardless of what you choose to call it, the wedge being driven between students and their parents is insidious, and it should be called out whenever observed," the former teacher wrote.