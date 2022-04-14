Society's Child
Getting woke, going broke: Poll shows Americans turn back on Disney, DeSantis taking action to embolden parents
Conservative Brief
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 00:01 UTC
A new survey found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans no longer want to do "business" with Disney and will instead seek out "family-friendly alternatives."
The poll found that a whopping 68.2% of voters are now "less likely to do business with Disney." Of that number, 57.2% said they are "much less likely" to buy from Disney.
Additionally, 69% said that they are likely to "support family-friendly alternatives to Disney."
Perhaps most importantly, the survey found that 48.2% of Democrats also said they are less likely to "do business" with Disney over the company's stance on including LGBTQ characters and language at its park, shows, and movies.
Last month, leaked videos went viral on social media of an executive producer at Disney admitting to "adding queerness" to children's programming.
Disney announced plans to ax gendered language such as "boys and girls" and "ladies and gentleman" in their park greetings to promote gender inclusivity.
Disney's diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware was heard speaking about the changes in a video conference call recorded by City Journal's Christopher Rufo.
"We've provided training for all of our cast members in relation to that. So now they know it's 'Hello, everyone,' or 'Hello, friends,'" Ware said in the video.
"We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests," she said. "And we don't want to just assume because someone might be in, our interpretation, may be presenting as a female that they may not want to be 'princess.'"
This comes after Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill.
The bill prohibits teachers from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.
DeSantis signed a bill that will impose four-year term limits on school board members and subject most material in district schools' libraries and classrooms to governmental oversight and approval practices.
"In Florida, we not only know that parents have a right to be involved, but we also insist that parents have a right to be involved," DeSantis said at a press conference.
DeSantis spoke about CB/HB 1467, a bill that he argued is "probably the strongest curriculum transparency legislation in the country" as resistance against "indoctrination in the school system."
DeSantis said the legislation will enable parents to "defend the education of their kids" and keep instructional, library, or reading list material in line with state standards.
Comment: See also: