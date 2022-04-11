This after Posobiec broke a story on Human Events Daily showing that Disney's cast members, or lower level employees, were at odds with Disney's corporate stand against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, or the "anti-grooming" bill.
"Elon Musk recently commented that corporations dictate policy on Twitter through ad dollars," Posobiec told The Post Millennial, "so it comes as no surprise Twitter will censor you for criticizing one of the largest media companies in the world. This is clear retaliation for me leaking the internal employee forums at Disney showing many of their workers support the Florida anti-grooming bill."
"Get it before it's banned," Posobiec wrote on Twitter on April 6, sharing an image of a "Boycott Groomers" T-shirt emblazoned with the Disney logo. Twitter responded that the post "violated the Twitter Rules," and that the specific violation was for "hateful conduct."
It's unclear as to whom Posobiec was directing this "hate" other than at Disney and "groomers," people who intentionally usher unwitting children and teens into adult sexuality and gender identity.
Pedophiles, to date, are not a protected class under any state or federal laws, but perhaps pedophiles, and their supporters at Disney, are protected by Twitter's hate speech laws.
Disney recently took a stand after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law in that state, which has been widely and intentionally misunderstood by Democrat politicians and their minions in corporate entertainment, such as Disney.
The Parental Rights in Education law is meant to protect children in grades K-3 from activist teachers seeking to indoctrinate children into believing that boys can really be girls and girls can really be boys, requiring any conversations broached by teachers on those subjects to be age-appropriate thereafter.
It was branded by opponents as the "don't say gay bill," though nothing in the bill, upon a read of it, indicates that teachers or students are prohibited from saying gay, or talking about families with same-sex parents, or anything even resembling that.
Biden administration officials such as Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have both made the claim that children will kill themselves because of the bill. President Biden told parents they must "affirm" their children in their chosen gender identity.
The Department of Justice issued letters to state attorney generals "putting them on notice" not to pass laws of this kind, or laws that prevent doctors from putting children on off-label drugs to stop their puberty, putting children on cross-sex hormones so that they develop features associated with the opposite sex, or from performing genital surgeries on children in an attempt to alleviate gender dysphoria.
Disney bought into the hype after the bill was passed and the company, one of the Florida's largest employers, was blasted publicly for not opposing the bill. It was only after this backlash against their non-interference in the legislative practices of the state of Florida that Disney pledged $5 million to Human Rights Campaign, which bolsters and lobbies for gender identity acceptance across the US, and publicly took aim at DeSantis.
Elon Musk has recently purchased a 9 percent stake in Twitter and was appointed to the Board of Directors after his public insistence that Twitter support free speech rights.
