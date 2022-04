Jack Posobiec was hit with a temporary Twitter lockout, the first since he reported on Hunter Biden's salacious laptop in 2020, for sharing links to buy T-shirts and stickers emblazoned with a Disney logo reading "Boycott Groomers."This after Posobiec broke a story on Human Events Daily showing that Disney's cast members, or lower level employees, were at odds with Disney's corporate stand against Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, or the "anti-grooming" bill."Get it before it's banned," Posobiec wrote on Twitter on April 6, sharing an image of a "Boycott Groomers" T-shirt emblazoned with the Disney logo."You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease," Twitter told Posobiec.Disney recently took a stand after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law in that state, which has been widely andby Democrat politicians and their minions in corporate entertainment, such as Disney.The Parental Rights in Education law is meant to protect children in grades K-3 from activist teachers seeking to indoctrinate children into believing that boys can really be girls and girls can really be boys, requiring any conversations broached by teachers on those subjects to be age-appropriate thereafter.It was branded by opponents as the "don't say gay bill," though nothing in the bill, upon a read of it, indicates that teachers or students are prohibited from saying gay, or talking about families with same-sex parents, or anything even resembling that. Disney bought into the hype after the bill was passed and the company, one of the Florida's largest employers, was blasted publicly for not opposing the bill . It was only after this backlash against their non-interference in the legislative practices of the state of Florida that Disney pledged $5 million to Human Rights Campaign, which bolsters and lobbies for gender identity acceptance across the US, and publicly took aim at DeSantis.Elon Musk has recently purchased a 9 percent stake in Twitter and was appointed to the Board of Directors after his public insistence that Twitter support free speech rights