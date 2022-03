© Alisha Jucevic | Bloomberg | Getty Images



After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill into law on Monday, the Walt Disney Company condemned the legislation and vowed to help have it repealed."Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the company said in a statement. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."Pixar employees, in particular, have been vocal in recent weeks, asking the company to "take a decisive public stand" against the legislation and others like it. The company paused donations in Florida earlier this month and said it would reevaluate its strategy for advocacy going forward."We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country," Disney said in its statement Monday.