In an address given on Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thanked the Florida legislature for passing the Parental Rights in Education bill.This point has made many on the left refer to the bill as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, though nowhere in the bill's text does this phrase or similar ones appear.The Biden administration's Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the bill "hateful" and warned the state about federal funding if the bill supposedly violates federal civil rights law."The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX's protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We stand with our LGBTQ+ students in Florida and across the country, and urge Florida leaders to make sure all their students are protected and supported," Cardona said. poll released earlier this week found that more than 6 in 10 Americans, 64 percent, support the bill, with only 21 percent saying they oppose. 9 percent of Republicans, 62 percent of Democrats, and 57 percent of independents back the Florida measure.