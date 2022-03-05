© Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"When you see that ecosystem starting to spin up narratives, be very very careful."Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hit back Friday against misrepresentations of the state's new bill prohibiting instruction on LGBTQ topics to young children.The governor insisted that the bill is protecting young children from being taught about sexual topics.DeSantis pointed out the discrepancies between what is actually in the bill and what has been reported about the bill."But I do feel that there's some people who haven't read it and who are actually accepting some of the narratives whole cloth," he added. "Be very, very careful. When you see that ecosystem starting to spin up narratives, be very, very careful about accepting any of that whole cloth."Americans have seen many things over the past couple of years that have led them to be skeptical, DeSantis said, noting that if HB 1557 is presented to him radically changed, he'll have to consider "what it is.""But to provide protections for parents for preschoolers, kindergartners, first-graders, that is something that I think most parents, you know, would appreciate it," he concluded. "We send the kids to school, young kids, we want them to learn the basics. Some of these issues that are, I think parents want to see protection for [them]."