Kathleen Stock, an acclaimed UK philosophy professor, has decided to leave the University of Sussex after transgender activists demanded that she be fired for "transphobic" statements.In a letter published on the university's website, Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell called Stock's departure "a loss to us all," thanking the professor for her tenure at Sussex."The University has been consistent and clear that everyone in our community has the right to work and learn, free from bullying and harassment of any kind, which has not been the case for Professor Stock," Tickell said. He added that it is unlawful to discriminate against anyone "on the grounds of sex and of philosophical belief."An online group calling itself Anti Terf Sussex described Stock as "one of this wretched island's most prominent transphobes, espousing a bastardised variation of radical feminism." Trans activists use the term 'terf' to describe anyone they regard as a "trans exclusionary radical feminist."Stock denied the allegations of transphobia, but she has in the past criticised some ideas championed by transgender rights groups.