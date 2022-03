A virtual summer camp aimed at people of all ages in the rural Appalachia region of the eastern US has been revealed to have taught people, including children, about masturbation, gender diversity,and more over the summer of 2021.The Sexy Summer Camp , put on by Sexy Sex Ed, was held in July and August of last year on Tuesdays and Thursdays.Sexy Sex Ed puts on workshops that they say "compels teenagers and people of all ages to openly discuss personal and political consent, sexual safety, and anatomy. Using visual & performance art, open dialogue, and popular education methods, Sexy Sex Ed fills a vital gap in reproductive education as a creative, cultural healing solution in rural Appalachia."The summer camp featured a number of presenters, including trans activist Oliver Hall, who said they "feel passionately about the spaces for gender euphoria in daily life, as well as specifically through sex, BDSM, and kink." Another presenter, Kirstyn Ooten, said she "has a passion for fat and disability liberation."Video posted to Twitter by journalist Christopher Rufo revealed Turner saying that she recommends teaching masturbation to people at a very young age."That's how we should, you know, like, get down with yourself, explore your own body. Masturbation is really healthy, and I recommend it to people of all ages. All ages. As soon as my nephews could talk, they were doing that, that's what they were doing. Kids touch themselves. Kids start to ask questions and we teach them the language for their bodies, right?" Turner said."But my sister's not saying that when they're tugging at their penis, right? But it feels good, right? We have to learn ways to talk to young people about this so that they know how to explore their body consensually so that it's not in public, right? We don't want people to explore their bodies in public, that's not consensual. But exploring your body at any age, Grandmas, grandpas, all of us need to be exploring our bodies," she added.