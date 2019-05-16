The curriculum encourages discussions about a wide range of progressive social issues, including gender identity, LGBT relationships, and transgenderism in classrooms.
Two of the recommended books drawing the most ire from parents were Changing You, which includes cartoon illustrations of female and male genitalia for young children, and S.E.X.: The All-You-Need-to-Know Sexuality Guide to Get You Through Your Teens and Twenties, which provides high schoolers with descriptions of how to perform anal sex and bondage.
Over 200 parents protested Wednesday in Sacramento holding signs reading "stop sexualizing my kids" and "respect parental rights." A Change.org petition in the Fremont School District garnered more than 8,000 signatures.
Though parents were allowed to review the more than 700-page curriculum within a 60-day public review process, the board of education did not put parents' changes into effect. They removed only four books on sex education from the recommendation list and did not enact an opt-in provision for parents.
Worse, though an opt-out provision exists for lessons about sexual health, students are required to attend lessons on gender identity, discrimination, and social issues such as same-sex marriage.
Rebecca Friedrichs, an education advocate and California public school teacher for 28 years, has been helping parents mobilize against the curriculum.
"Despite massive, statewide opposition to this explicit and medically inaccurate sex education health framework, union-funded government bureaucrats unanimously decreed Wednesday that the state knows better than any parent what is and is not right, appropriate, moral, healthy, and effective when it comes to rearing our children and teaching them about the world," Friedrichs told me.
"As this astonishing framework is implemented, and as parents and teachers see the graphic lessons and activities imposed upon vulnerable children, there no doubt will be an even stronger push back from outraged parents, teachers, and community members," she concluded.
The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, GLSEN, and the California Teachers Union were all involved in the curriculum's drafting and lobbying process. With this framework, California is the first state to include LGBT issues as an important part of sexual health education.
For more information on the 2019 Health Education Curriculum Framework for California Public Schools, see the PDF below:
