Kate Hardiman is a contributor to Red Alert Politics. She is pursuing a master's in education at Notre Dame University and teaches English and religion at a high school in Chicago.

California's Board of Education approved the final version of its radical sex education framework for public schools last week, amid great protest from parents and teachers.The curriculum encourages discussions about a wide range of progressive social issues, including gender identity, LGBT relationships, and transgenderism in classrooms.Over 200 parents protested Wednesday in Sacramento holding signs reading "stop sexualizing my kids" and "respect parental rights." A Change.org petition in the Fremont School District garnered more than 8,000 signatures.Rebecca Friedrichs, an education advocate and California public school teacher for 28 years, has been helping parents mobilize against the curriculum."Despite massive, statewide opposition to this explicit and medically inaccurate sex education health framework, union-funded government bureaucrats unanimously decreed Wednesday that the state knows better than any parent what is and is not right, appropriate, moral, healthy, and effective when it comes to rearing our children and teaching them about the world," Friedrichs told me."As this astonishing framework is implemented, and as parents and teachers see the graphic lessons and activities imposed upon vulnerable children, there no doubt will be an even stronger push back from outraged parents, teachers, and community members," she concluded.The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, GLSEN, and the California Teachers Union were all involved in the curriculum's drafting and lobbying process. With this framework, California is the first state to include LGBT issues as an important part of sexual health education.For more information on the 2019 Health Education Curriculum Framework for California Public Schools, see the PDF below: