A sixth Birmingham primary school has suspended some of its 'personal, social, health and economic' (PSHE) lessons after complaints from parents about relationships and sex education (RSE) lessons.Principals in the area have called on the government to intervene after new guidance was issued calling on schools to teach pupils about LGBT families as part of an initiative to promote respect and tolerance.The Inspire Education Community Trust, which runs the City Road primary school, wrote a letter to concerned parents announcing they would postpone introduction of "some aspects of the curriculum" until the next academic year."School leaders shouldn't have to be brave to deliver these subjects in their schools, or have to put their personal safety and wellbeing at risk," Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said in a press release "The government places these curriculum expectations on schools so the government must strongly back schools who are carrying out their duties."It is unclear when the debate will be rescheduled.