Poland's education minister has sided with parents seeking to wrestle sex education out of schools, promising that it would now be easier to give "morally corrupting" voluntary programs the boot.From now on, it would be easier for parents to request that sex education programs are not taught in school, Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek announced on Friday, citing a decision adopted at the last cabinet meeting."If the mayor wants to provide this type of education to children in Gdansk, she can do it in premises that belong to the city, but not at school," Czarnek said.The conservative minister has repeatedly criticized sex education in school. Earlier this year, he floated the idea of teaching children about sexuality - as well as business - using writings penned by the late Pope John Paul II.