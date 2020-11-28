© Pool via REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq



if a government upholds the view that there are only two sexes - man and woman - it will be accused of violating the EU's 'values' and risk facing serious financial sanctions

the EU is not seeking consensus. Nor is it prepared to tolerate a diversity of views and customs

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte