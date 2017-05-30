Zoya Klebanova

Zoya Klebanova joined SOTT in 2007 as contributing editor while living in Israel for 20 years, and after waking up to her country's destructive and psychopathic nature. Her deep understanding of Israel's pathology provides her with unique perspective regarding world events. Zoya worked in wide variety of computer oriented jobs, and has background in research and investigation. She is also a veterinary doctor, and currently resides in Russia. Her research interests include health, politics, spirituality, high-strangeness, and all areas of science.