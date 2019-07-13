Groucho Marx's defined politics as "The art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedies." One could hardly come up with a better definition of postmodern politics. On today's show we discuss the psychological roots of this postmodern mayhem, which is manifesting in radical racial/gender politics in classrooms and universities, Antifa mobs on the streets, and mass censorship in Silicon Valley.01:06:46— 61.1 MB

Harrison Koehli Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).

Elan Martin Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for SOTT.net since 2014 and is a co-host for MindMatters. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.