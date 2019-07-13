ressentiment
Groucho Marx's defined politics as "The art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedies." One could hardly come up with a better definition of postmodern politics. On today's show we discuss the psychological roots of this postmodern mayhem, which is manifesting in radical racial/gender politics in classrooms and universities, Antifa mobs on the streets, and mass censorship in Silicon Valley.


Running Time: 01:06:46

Download: MP3 — 61.1 MB