A nationwide women's strike is being held in Poland on Wednesday, as people continue to demonstrate againstDemonstrators in Warsaw marched from the office of Ordo Iuris, a conservative group that has been fighting for a full abortion ban, to the country's parliament, where they were confronted with police in riot gear. Other major cities, such as Krakow, Lodz, Szczecin and Wroclaw, saw crowds fill the streets to make their voices heard.These demonstrations come after protesters disrupted church services on Sunday, confronting religious figures and graffitiing places of worship, and centrist and left-wing MPs held up posters with pro-choice slogans in parliament on Tuesday.On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry pledged to take tougher measures if people continue to gather to oppose the court ruling, without specifying what action would be taken: "In light of plans being announced by organizers for further acts of aggression and profanation, the police will take decisive action".Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bak, a left-wing member of Poland's parliament, defended the demonstrations by stating that they are showing solidarity with people who simply want "a real debate about the full reproductive rights for women."Meanwhile, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling party, issued a scathing attack on the protests by accusing them of "destroying Poland" and "exposing a lot of people to death" by amassing during the coronavirus pandemic.