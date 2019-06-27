© Global Look Press / Komsomolskaya Pravda



The right to life should be guaranteed for embryos, the Russian Orthodox Church has said as it presented a document which calls for abortions and scientific experiments on human embryos to be banned."An embryo is a human being, who therefore has certain rights that should be protected," the paper, rolled out for public discussion, states. The document specifically lists the right to life, human identity, and personal developments as indispensable to any unborn childThe clericsThe Church denounced such a practice as unacceptable, explaining that it equates to the outright killing of unborn babies that do not make it through this artificial filter.Abortions are a serious source of concern for the Russian authorities as the 144.5 million-strong nation seeks to encourage population growth. In mid-May, the Russian Children's Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova reported that"That means that [an equivalent of]," Kuznetsova said, commenting on the statistical data. "That is an entire generation."The Russian Orthodox Church has taken a critical stance towards abortions for quite some time. In late May the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, insisted that Russia's population will increase by almost eight percent to 156 million by 2029 and further to 166 million by 2039 should abortions be made illegal.In recent years, the Church has been actively advocating a ban on free abortions, saying that it's wrong that state funds are used to "kill life." The initiativeThe initiative to ban abortions stumbled upon the opposition from the Russian Health Ministry, though. Tatyana Yakovleva, the Deputy Health Minister, said in early June that such a move would only lead to increased maternal and infant mortality while bringing no benefits.