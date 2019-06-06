© AFP / Alexey Sazonov

Outlawing abortions won't increase the population, but will cause a spike in maternal deaths, Russia's deputy health minister has warned. The Orthodox Church has recently been pushing for a ban.Besides, the Russian state has already successfully managed to bring the abortion rate down through consulting and supporting women, Yakovleva pointed out. According to her stats, 582,000 such operations, not caused by medical grounds, were performed in the country in 2013, while last year the number of abortions requested by females only stood at 294,450.The trend reveals that women in Russia are themselves trying to avoid having an abortion if it's possible, she said.The deputy minister's words were in sharp contrast with a recent statement by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who insisted that Russia's population will increase to 156 million by 2029 and to 166 million by 2039 if induced termination of pregnancy is made illegal.