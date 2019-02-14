fetus

When is abortion okay and when is it just killing babies? What are the limits? Is it really a women's rights issue, or is there more to it?

The so-called Reproductive Health Act states that "every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion." This erases the state's recognition of preborn babies older than 24 weeks as potential homicide victims, removes abortion from the penal code entirely, and allows licensed health practitioners other than medical doctors to perform abortion procedures.

This has many people up in arms as it essentially removes the limits on abortion. The Left frames it as a victory for women's rights while the Right are calling those who promote the new mandate participants in a culture of death who authorize infanticide.

Join us on this week's episode of Objective: Health as we get down to the nitty gritty on abortion.

