I made a ruling. Trustees upheld that ruling. I stand by it.https://t.co/NBQae60hbD



— Scott Piatkowski (@ScottPiatkowski) January 18, 2022

Claiming it to be a violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code, officials at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) have decided not to post the video of a controversial public meeting whereWRDSB board chair Scott Piatkowski tweeted Thursday night that the customary YouTube video of Monday night's public meeting had not been posted, as the Board is "concerned about potential violations" to the Human Rights Code and the "harm" that could befall students, staff and communities in Waterloo Region.Piatkowski had previously tweeted that the video should be posted, but with a "trigger warning."Reports indicate that the teacher who spoke to the board, Carolyn Burjoski, has been given a "stay-at-home" order and told not to communicate with anyone. An outside investigator has also been appointed to review what she said.True North was able to obtain a copy of the video and posted it in its entirety. You can watch the video here When speaking to the WRDSB on Monday, Burjoski had merely referred to the age appropriateness of two books now widely available in Waterloo Region elementary schools.One is called Rick by Alex Gino in which a young boy talks to his friend about loving "naked girls." Confused why he himself doesn't, the friend thinks he's asexual.Burjoski, who has taught for twenty years, also referred to a book called The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessy in which a teen about to transition from female to male with hormone blockers and testosterone is informed the procedure may leave its subject infertile.The trustees either did not respond or closed off comments by those endeavouring to question them - including myself - as to what they considered transphobic in Burjoski's speech.At one point after trying to publicly humiliate Burjoski, Piatkowski shut off comments on his social media feed,A YouTube video of the debacle was first posted by parents, but the board had the video taken down, claiming copyright infringement.All told - and sadly - these actions bring to mind the McCarthy era, a time in America's history when efforts were made to expose supposed communism.One wonders if this is about the fact that Burjorski exposed these outrageous books and not about hate or transphobia at all.