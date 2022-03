The Sheriff of Polk County held a press conference on Wednesday talking about the culmination of a massive sting operation which lead to 108 arrests being made, including four Disney employees.This announcement comes after on March 9, just days ago, the CEO of Disney loudly and publicly opposed Florida's new "anti-grooming" law , which, according to polls, is supported by over 60 percent of Americans The so-named "Operation March Sadness Two" was a multi-agency effort centered around Florida's Polk County, which lies just southwest of the Orlando urban area, and is a highly touristic area."You think there's a few children around there?" the sheriff continued in his discourse. "That's right, I didn't stutter. He was a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort. And was bragging about that."Jackson is accused of sending explicit photos to someone who he thought was only 14 years old.The new Florida bill makes it easier for authorities to act against "grooming" behavior in which children are inappropriately sexualized. It has been named the "don't say gay" bill by its detrectors, but also enjoys wide support from people on both sides of the political aisle