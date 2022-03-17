Society's Child
Disney employees busted in child trafficking sting just days after corporation opposed anti-grooming law
James Anthony
The Post Millennial
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 19:57 UTC
The Post Millennial
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 19:57 UTC
This announcement comes after on March 9, just days ago, the CEO of Disney loudly and publicly opposed Florida's new "anti-grooming" law, which, according to polls, is supported by over 60 percent of Americans.
The so-named "Operation March Sadness Two" was a multi-agency effort centered around Florida's Polk County, which lies just southwest of the Orlando urban area, and is a highly touristic area.
According to local area news, people included among those 108 who have been arrested "include a retired judge from Illinois, a few restaurant managers, a man who works at FunSpot and several who work at Disney."
People arrested were as young as 17 years old, and as old as 67. Most of them are now facing charges of soliciting a prostitute, but further charges may be laid in certain cases, as the case may be.
Sheriff Grady Judd during his press conference particularly highlighted the case of the 27-year-old Xavier Jackson of Kissimmee Florida, who was one of the people caught in the operation, and "just happens to be a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort for Disney."
"You think there's a few children around there?" the sheriff continued in his discourse. "That's right, I didn't stutter. He was a lifeguard at the Polynesian Resort. And was bragging about that."
Jackson is accused of sending explicit photos to someone who he thought was only 14 years old.
The new Florida bill makes it easier for authorities to act against "grooming" behavior in which children are inappropriately sexualized. It has been named the "don't say gay" bill by its detrectors, but also enjoys wide support from people on both sides of the political aisle.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Disney employees busted in child trafficking sting just days after corporation opposed anti-grooming law
- Herdboys in narrow escape as lightning strike kills 4 cattle in Zimbabwe
- Jen Psaki is wrong: History will write that India was right for remaining neutral
- Putin reveals how Ukraine bloodshed could've been avoided
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- "Media isn't warning you" that US careening towards food crisis
- 1 missing after flash floods and landslides in Loja, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: American military expert explains 'slow' Russian advance in Ukraine
- Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
- Europe's car plants halted by lack of low-cost Ukrainian component
- Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'war criminal'
- Jussie Smollett ordered released from jail after serving less than a week of 5 month sentence pending appeal
- The root causes of the war in Ukraine
- 6 years of being manipulated by manufactured waves of outrage with no end in sight
- China criticizes US' inconsistency on Taiwan at high profile meeting, US fails to impose its stance on Ukraine
- Iran unleashes its fury against US & Israel in retaliation for provocations
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- Jen Psaki is wrong: History will write that India was right for remaining neutral
- Putin reveals how Ukraine bloodshed could've been avoided
- Kremlin responds to Biden calling Putin 'war criminal'
- China criticizes US' inconsistency on Taiwan at high profile meeting, US fails to impose its stance on Ukraine
- Iran unleashes its fury against US & Israel in retaliation for provocations
- Germany wants nothing to do with war against Russia: German official says sending NATO troops to Ukraine is 'red line'
- Russia's media watchdog bans CIA front Bellingcat
- Details of Ukraine/Russia neutrality plan revealed
- Zelensky begs US Congress and Canadian parliament for WWIII no-fly zone, asks Biden to be 'leader of the world'
- Petrodollar cracks: Saudi Arabia considers accepting Yuan for Chinese oil sales
- Zelensky says NATO 'never looked weaker', Ukraine relying on 'own strength', as US pledges $13 billion in aid
- NATO Press Conference with Sec. Gen. Jens Stoltenberg prior to the Extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Defense
- Romney's "Treason" smear of Tulsi Gabbard is false and noxious, but now typifies U.S. discourse
- Ukraine admits it won't be part of NATO
- Say hello to Russian gold and Chinese petroyuan
- Putin: West's global political and economic dominance ends
- Send in the Clown
- 'Flights of death': 'Humanitarian flights' for Ukraine loaded with weapons say protesting airport workers
- A single Ukrainian billionaire funded Hunter Biden, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the neo-nazi Azov Battalion
- Rhetorical gesture: Russia sanctions US President
- Disney employees busted in child trafficking sting just days after corporation opposed anti-grooming law
- "Media isn't warning you" that US careening towards food crisis
- Best of the Web: American military expert explains 'slow' Russian advance in Ukraine
- Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
- Europe's car plants halted by lack of low-cost Ukrainian component
- Jussie Smollett ordered released from jail after serving less than a week of 5 month sentence pending appeal
- The root causes of the war in Ukraine
- 6 years of being manipulated by manufactured waves of outrage with no end in sight
- Kiev gov't publishes racist theory that Ukrainians are Slavic while Russians engaged in ethnic mixing
- Boston SJW, hubby scammed at least $185K from donors
- Obsessed: UK government wants Russian athletes banned unless they denounce Putin
- US Senate moves to keep daylight savings time permanent
- BlackRock whistleblower on future recession, shocking findings in the CDC Covid data and democide
- Why modern movies suck - They teach us awful lessons
- Russia temporarily halts grain exports
- Facebook owner to help train Australian politicians, influencers in run-up to election
- CNN analyst uses death of Fox News cameraman to accuse Tucker Carlson of being a 'pro-Putin propagandist'
- Ukrainian TV presenter calls for killing children, quotes Nazi war criminal
- 'Countdown to catastrophe': UN agencies warn of hunger emergency in 'overlooked' nation
- German insurance company fires CEO who released COVID vaccine injury data, then scrubs data from website
- How scholars once feared reading would be destroyed by the book index
- UK and US jointly develop biological weapons
- SBU the terrible Ukrainian political police, assassinations and torture
- Germany's Stockholm Syndrome and the Firing of Valery Gergiev
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Princely Politics: Why Machiavelli Still Matters Today
- Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR taught me to stop worrying and love the bomb
- How believers in the paranormal birthed the Pentagon's new hunt for UFOs
- Israel stunned by Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Trump NSC official received report on multiple shooters and ANTIFA and ISIS involvement in Las Vegas shooting
- Roman boat that sank in Mediterranean 1,700 years ago reveals its treasures
- Flashback: The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 1
- Flashback: What was so 'wild' about 1990s Russia?
- Eugenics and the awakening of sleeping monsters
- Europeans may have been mummifying their dead as far back as 8,000 years ago, oldest evidence of practice ever discovered
- The Harvard boys do Russia
- The consequences of humiliating Russia
- Wild grain consumption occurred in Ancient Europe before the arrival of agriculture
- Best of the Web: Russia declares war on the Straussians
- Fyodor Lukyanov: The end of an era
- Flashback Best of the Web: To Catch a Nazi: The Secret History of Ukraine's Extensive Nazi Network, And How The US Government Gave Them Safe Harbor
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- More evidence that genetic mutations aren't random
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid 2022 EB5 tracked hitting Earth's atmosphere on March 11
- Solar coronal loops might not be loops at all
- Gamma light from a nova
- Hiawatha crater in Greenland older than thought
- Mathematical discovery could shed light on secrets of the Universe
- Student researchers discover genes unique to humans in search for source of our evolutionary distinctiveness
- Five amazing adaptations that help animals thrive in the dark
- Paper retroactively concedes a lack of evidence for Darwinian evolution
- Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein confirmed as largest ever observed, twice the size of Hale-Bopp
- 75% of Amazon rainforest shows signs of loss, a 'tipping point' of dieback, study shows
- "A Journey to the Center of Our Cells" provides inadvertent support for intelligent design
- Physicists create a bizarre 'Wigner crystal' made purely of electrons
- The remarkable things we're learning about bird intelligence
- Geologists unravel plate tectonic chain reaction
- Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old
- Astronomers see an enormous shockwave, 60 times bigger than the Milky Way
- Merging Waltz: Caltech finds two supermassive black holes set to collide, warping space & time
- Herdboys in narrow escape as lightning strike kills 4 cattle in Zimbabwe
- 1 missing after flash floods and landslides in Loja, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off north Japan, tsunami alert issued - Mag 6.4 aftershock - 2.2 million homes without electricity
- Freak snowstorm and extreme weather smashes Canary Island, Spain
- Wyoming avalanche victim identified as 58-year-old Rapid City man
- More deadly floods hit New South Wales, Australia - An inch of rain in just 30 minutes
- Did volcanic dust from Hunga Tonga cause flooding in Australia?
- Peru landslide: At least 60 houses with people inside buried in Pataz province
- Sahara dust storm turns sky orange in Spain and France
- Winter frozen in place for many portions of Saskatchewan
- Village at 1,800-meter altitude 'swallowed' by snow in Turkey
- Malawi - 4 dead after Cyclone Gombe causes floods in south
- Late winter storm blasts Northeast US with snow, winds
- Heavy rains flood Barquisimeto, Lara, Venezuela
- 'Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul' after 50 cms of snow and -8C temperatures
- Avalanche in Austria kills three, injures one
- Extreme cold in Cyprus: -8C in Troodos
- More March snow brings further disruption to Greece
- Orb river overflows, flooding Hérault, France
- Malaysia - Deadly landslide in Kuala Lumpur after heavy rainfall
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Iowa and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on February 18
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- UK releases report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study finds
- Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thought
- Do the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines degrade higher human functions?
- Can COVID Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
- Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11
- US agencies 'quietly' studying reports of post-vax neurological issues, while ghosting trial participants and sitting on data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - New Excuses for Heart Attacks Defy Logic
- How to End Vaccine Mandates — A History Lesson
- Best of the Web: Oopsie: Pfizer vaccine is reverse transcribed intracellularly into the genome of human cells in as fast as 6 hours upon exposure, study
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
Quote of the Day
If ignorance is truly bliss, then why do so many Americans need Prozac?
- Dave McGowan
Recent Comments
and to how our loving living one an only true God has said it aa few wkss ago, "IT MUST ALL START AGAIN", maybe then, the next gen learn to talk...
And never mind the semiconductor shortage that has reduced production to about 50 per cent of pre-plandemic levels. You cannot blame the Russians...
old school rider,How well you have said it, to the USA and its machinations,
Putin graduated as global leader from WEF. Putin created his own "vaccine" and jabbed as many people as he could, like every other country. Putin...
Burning bridges. With China, India, the Near East, Africa and South America declaring neutrality (in fact siding with Russia), it is clear where...
Comment: How many times do these stings need to bust Disney employees before they start to realize there's a correlation here?
See also: