The suspects allegedly wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.Among the Disney World employees, two were a couple who worked as custodians at Hollywood Studios."[Jonathan] said to the child, 'We want to enjoy this opportunity, we don't want to rush. Even at the conclusion maybe we can cuddle a little bit,'" Judd told reporters at a press event. "Are you kidding me? That's how you talk to 13-year-old children?"Another employee, Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, was a lifeguard at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge, Judd said.A registered nurse at AdventHealth Care Center, Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo, 47, was also involved in the sting.All but one of the 17 people arrested lived in Central Florida, Fox 13 reported.