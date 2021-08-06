walt disney world
The suspects allegedly wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Three Walt Disney World employees and a registered nurse in the Orlando, Fla., area were among the 17 people arrested in a six-day undercover child predator sting.

Under the name Operation Child Protector, authorities targeted people through the internet and ultimately arrested 17 people, nine of whom already had criminal records. In total, the group faces 49 felonies and two misdemeanors, NBC 8 reported.

"These are nasty, nasty people," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference. "We can't even use the words that they used. We obviously can't show the pictures and video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys."

Among the Disney World employees, two were a couple who worked as custodians at Hollywood Studios.

Savannah Lawrence, 29, and Jonathan McGrew, 34, both of whom live in Kissimmee, Fla., a city that is about 17 minutes away from Orlando, wanted to form a sexual relationship with who they thought was a 13-year-old girl. They said they wanted to role play as the girl's stepparents, according to Judd.

"[Jonathan] said to the child, 'We want to enjoy this opportunity, we don't want to rush. Even at the conclusion maybe we can cuddle a little bit,'" Judd told reporters at a press event. "Are you kidding me? That's how you talk to 13-year-old children?"

Another employee, Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, was a lifeguard at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge, Judd said.

"He left his girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant with his child, to have sex with a child," Judd told reporters. "He's a Navy veteran. That's right. He was working toward a dive team or a SEAL team or some kind of special ops job."

A registered nurse at AdventHealth Care Center, Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo, 47, was also involved in the sting.

All but one of the 17 people arrested lived in Central Florida, Fox 13 reported.